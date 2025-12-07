47-Year-Old Akwasi Nyame Named Obuasi East’s Best Farmer; Attributes Success to Hard Work

A 47-year-old commercial driver, Akwasi Nyame, from Nyamesomyede in the Obuasi East Municipality, has been adjudged Municipal Best Farmer at the 41st National Farmers’ Day Celebration, held under the theme “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future.”

The colourful ceremony took place at Kwabenakwa in the Obuasi East Municipality. The announcement of his win was met with a brief stunned silence before the crowd erupted into loud, joyous applause. Nyame, who has spent years navigating Obuasi’s dusty roads in his well-worn trotro, also navigates another demanding path—rising at dawn and working until dusk to manage his thriving, diversified 50-acre farm.

He cultivates 3 acres of maize, 15 acres of cassava, 20 acres of cocoa, 15 acres of oil palm, 5 acres of plantain, 1 acre of cocoyam, 4 acres of citrus, and 4 acres of vegetables, supplying tomatoes, pepper, and garden eggs to local markets. His farming operations also include piggery, poultry, and a productive snail pen.

For his outstanding performance, Nyame received a tricycle (Aboboyaa), 65-inch LED TV, cutlasses, a box of sulphonate, knapsack sprayer, 12 yards of GTP cloth, seed planter, a Certificate of Merit, and several other prizes—all sponsored by AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine.

In his remarks, the Best Farmer called for unity and the strengthening of the Obuasi East Farmers’ Cooperative Union.

“Let us come together. When we pool our voices, government will hear us. When we pool our resources, we can access better inputs, storage, and transportation. Our strength is in our unity,” he urged.

MP Encourages Youth to Embrace Farming

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering, Hon. Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, encouraged the youth to venture into agriculture, emphasizing its potential to improve livelihoods and contribute to national development.

He described agriculture as a lucrative venture, citing the government’s Feed Ghana Programme, which aims to strengthen food security and reduce reliance on imports. He noted that many prominent Ghanaians—including politicians and former ministers—are engaged in large-scale farming, challenging the perception that farming is a last resort for the poor.

MCE Calls for a Collective Commitment to Food Security

In his keynote address, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. William Kofi Adzowu, applauded the resilience of farmers in the municipality, commending their tireless contributions to food production for both industrial and household consumption.

Speaking on this year’s theme, he described it as a call to action, urging all residents to embrace modern agriculture through backyard farming, aquaculture, and poultry production. He noted that agriculture employs roughly 9% of the municipal population.

Touching on the government’s flagship programme, “Nkoko Nketenkete,” the MCE announced that the Assembly is expected to receive 10,000 birds for distribution to 200 beneficiaries.

He further highlighted President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to strengthening the poultry sector through the construction of an integrated poultry industry, designed to ensure an end-to-end value chain where no poultry product goes to waste.

Hon. Adzowu encouraged the public to consciously promote and consume local produce, stating:

“This is not just about food; it is about pride in our local economy, our culture, and our identity as Ghanaians.”

Agric Department Strengthening Support to Farmers

The District Director of Agriculture, Osei Yaw, revealed that with support from the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate of MoFA, 17 maize farmers received insecticides to help fight the Fall Armyworm threat.

He added that under the Climate Resilient Oil Palm Project (CROPP)—financed by AngloGold Ashanti Ghana—26 farmers received 176 bags of NPK fertilizer along with training in oil palm production.

He encouraged this year’s award winners to aspire to regional and national recognition in subsequent years.

Other Winners

Amo Simon of Domeabra and Emmanuel Adjei of Gyimiso won the 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively. In all, 13 farmers were honoured during the ceremony.

Among the dignitaries present was the former Municipal Chief Executive Faustina Amissah.