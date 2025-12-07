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Sun, 07 Dec 2025 Crime & Punishment

Trial of man accused of stabbing firefighter at Adjiriganor set for December 17 

  Sun, 07 Dec 2025
Trial of man accused of stabbing firefighter at Adjiriganor set for December 17

The Achimota Circuit Court will on December 17, 2025, commence the trial of Sampson Azumah, a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a firefighter at Adjiriganor.

Azumah allegedly stabbed the firefighter with a screwdriver after water used to douse a fire splashed on him.

He was charged with causing harm and entered a plea of not guilty.

On December 3, 2025, prosecution led by Chief Inspector Emmanuel Addo informed the Court during the Case Management Conference that three witness statements had been filed and served on the accused, who has no legal representation.

The trial judge directed Azumah to ensure the statements were read and explained to him.

When Azumah asked who should explain them, the judge ordered the Registrar to ensure this was done before the next adjourned date.

The prosecution said the complainant was Leslie Adjie Tetteh, a fire officer residing at Teshie, while Azumah is unemployed and lives in Adjiriganor, East Legon.

On November 14, 2025, at about 2330 hours, Tetteh, stationed at the Ghana National Fire Service headquarters, was among firefighters who battled a blaze at the residence of one Yvonne Okoro at Adjiriganor.

The Court heard that the scene attracted many bystanders, some of whom pelted the firefighters with stones.

While folding the water hose after the fire was controlled, Tetteh was attacked by Azumah, who accused him of deliberately sprinkling water on him.

Azumah allegedly pulled a concealed screwdriver from his waist bag, stabbed the complainant in the left arm, and fled.

The prosecution said the complainant was rushed to hospital for treatment, after which a report was lodged with the East Legon Police.

A medical form was issued for further treatment.

On November 17, 2025, Azumah was arrested, admitted the offence, and the screwdriver was retrieved.

Rashid Nisawu, Greater Accra Regional Chief Fire Officer, stated that the Service would continue attending court sittings and was determined to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.

He said that relaxing its stance could cause the public to take the Service for granted.

GNA

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