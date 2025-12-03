₵72 Billion in Suspicious Road Claims: Ghana’s Wake-Up Call

Ghana faces a defining moment: a ₵72 billion scandal in road contracts exposes deep cracks in public accountability. This civic brief distills the crisis into sharp messaging, quantifies what was lost, and calls citizens to demand transparency, justice, and real investment in our future.

Ghana stands at a crossroads. The Ministry of Roads and Highways has uncovered ₵72 billion in suspicious road project claims—a figure so colossal it dwarfs the Ministry’s approved 2026 budget of just ₵5.38 billion. Already, ₵4.7 billion has been rejected as fraudulent or unverifiable.

This is not just about numbers. It is about trust, accountability, and the future of our nation’s development.

What ₵72 Billion Could Have Built Instead

To grasp the scale of this scandal, let’s translate the wasted billions into real infrastructure and opportunities:

Hospitals : At an average cost of ₵150 million per modern regional hospital, ₵72bn could build 480 hospitals—enough to transform healthcare access nationwide.

: At an average cost of ₵150 million per modern regional hospital, ₵72bn could build 480 hospitals—enough to transform healthcare access nationwide. Schools : With ₵10 million per fully equipped secondary school, this amount could fund 7,200 schools, ensuring every child has a classroom and a future.

: With ₵10 million per fully equipped secondary school, this amount could fund 7,200 schools, ensuring every child has a classroom and a future. Jobs : If invested in agribusiness and industrial parks, ₵72bn could create over 1 million sustainable jobs, empowering youth and reducing unemployment.

: If invested in agribusiness and industrial parks, ₵72bn could create over 1 million sustainable jobs, empowering youth and reducing unemployment. Roads (legitimate ones): At ₵5 million per kilometer of quality asphalt road, Ghana could pave 14,400 km of roads—more than double the disputed 13,000 km claim that sparked controversy.

At ₵5 million per kilometer of quality asphalt road, Ghana could pave 14,400 km of roads—more than double the disputed 13,000 km claim that sparked controversy. Water & Sanitation: With ₵2 million per community water system, this could deliver 36,000 clean water projects, ending waterborne diseases in countless villages.

The Civic Duty

This scandal is not just about corrupt contracts—it is about stealing futures. Every fraudulent claim is a stolen hospital bed, a stolen classroom desk, a stolen job opportunity.

Citizens must demand:



Transparent audits of all road contracts.

Public disclosure of rejected claims and contractors involved.

Accountability measures—prosecutions where fraud is proven.

Reallocation of recovered funds into health, education, and job creation.

Call to Action

We cannot afford silence. Civic groups, media, and citizens must unite to say:

“₵72 Billion in Fraudulent Claims is ₵72 Billion Stolen from Our Children’s Future.”

Let us demand that every cedi recovered be redirected into hospitals, schools, jobs, and clean water. Ghana deserves better.

Advocacy Slogan

“₵72bn in fake roads = 480 hospitals lost. Demand accountability. Build futures, not fraud.”

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]