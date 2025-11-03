Haruna Iddrisu directs GTEC to halt unauthorised tuition fee hikes in public universities

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister for Education, on Monday directed the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to issue a firm instruction to all public universities to halt any unauthorised increase in tuition fees.

The directive follows alleged reports that some universities have arbitrarily raised their fees after the government announced the “No Fees Stress Policy,” which provides free tertiary education for first-year students and persons with disabilities.

Mr Iddrisu gave the directive when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament’s public hearing in Parliament House.

He expressed the concern that some institutions were exploiting the new policy to impose unjustified fee adjustments.

“Believe me, my most impactful launch as a Minister was when the No Fees Stress Policy was launched; I had a good sleep because this was an impactful social intervention of the President.

“Many of you MPs sitting here know how much you spend on paying school fees when the period comes. But this is to send a caution as GTEC is here. I have seen some schools increasing their fees because the government said it is absorbing them. We will not accept that. So, make sure you issue consequential instructions to schools not to take advantage of that,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring equitable access to tertiary education, stressing that institutions must align with the administration's goal of easing the financial burden on students and families.

The Minister disclosed that the Ministry of Education was reviewing the policy that mandated the closure of private universities that failed to obtain a presidential charter within 10 years of establishment.

He explained to PAC that the review was in response to appeals from some private institutions that had requested additional time to fully prepare for independent operation.

GNA