Revisiting The Historic German–volta Relations And The Need For A Reunited Developmental Agenda For The Volta And Oti Regions

Your Excellency,

With utmost respect and deep conviction as a patriotic Ghanaian and an elected Assemblyman representing the good people of Aborlove Nolopi Electoral Area in the Keta Municipality, I pen this open letter to draw your kind attention to an important matter that sits within the corridors of both history and development. I write as a concerned citizen who believes that the history of our nation, particularly the Volta Region, holds unexploited opportunities that can guide our present and reshape our collective future.

Over the past years, I have taken it upon myself to compile information and data about Ghana’s historical relations with countries that once had colonial and trade ties with us, notably the Portuguese, the Dutch, the British, and most significantly, the Germans. While I may not be historically perfect in every reference, there remains a measure of truth in this narrative, and it is in this spirit of national conscience that I humbly bring it before your high office. The intention is not to stir anger or resentment, but to awaken our shared history so that it can serve as a tool for correction, reconciliation, and renewed cooperation.

Your Excellency, it is well established that every region in Ghana, every traditional authority that pays homage to one another, and every President who pays visits to different regions often does so not only for economic purposes but also because of some deep historical or cultural link. Such visits symbolize respect, continuity, and national unity. In that same light, the visit of any German President to Ghana carries a weight of historical significance that transcends diplomatic formality. It revives memories of the deep bonds that once existed between the German State and the Volta Region, particularly before the Plebiscite of 1956 which integrated the then Trans-Volta Togoland into the Republic of Ghana.

It is worth recalling that before the Plebiscite, the Anlo Kingdom stood as one of the most recognizable and organized traditional states in the region. The leadership of the Anlo Kingdom under Awormefia Torgbi Sri and his successors has remained a living custodian of this historic heritage. Therefore, it is my humble conviction that any successful visit by a German President to Ghana should not overlook the need to pay homage to the Awormefia of Anlo, as a gesture of respect to the people and to the unbroken ties that connect Germany’s past influence with our shared cultural foundation. History, Your Excellency, must always serve as the compass that guides our festivals of remembrance and our seasons of renewal. Correction today brightens our future and shapes the economic partnerships of tomorrow.

Permit me to state respectfully that the 2007 visit by the then German President under President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration appeared, to some of us from the Volta Region, as an agenda that failed to highlight this crucial historic connection. It might have been an oversight, but it contributed to the gradual distortion of that vital historical bridge between Germany and the Volta Region. I am, therefore, of the strong belief that this time around, under your administration, that oversight can be corrected with grace and foresight. Through this open letter, I wish to draw your attention to this reality early enough so that Ghana may not again lose a golden opportunity to reconnect truthfully with our past for the benefit of our future.

Your Excellency, this call is not just about memory. It is about development, partnership, and vision. It is about how we can convert our shared heritage with Germany into tangible social, economic, and educational benefits for our people. In that regard, I wish to humbly present a proposal that I believe aligns with your government’s agenda of industrial transformation, human capital development, and regional equity.

Proposal to the German Government for the Establishment of a University of Science, Technology, Architectural Archaeology, and History, and Support for Development Projects in the Volta and Oti Regions

Executive Summary

This proposal seeks to encourage the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany to partner with the Government of Ghana in establishing a University of Science, Technology, Architectural Archaeology, and History within the Volta Region. The project is intended to foster knowledge creation, cultural preservation, and technological advancement while stimulating regional economic growth. The initiative will complement other development projects such as the Volta Industrial City, the Railway Development Corridor, and the Ocean City Development Center that all designed to transform the economic fortunes of the Volta and Oti Regions. It further calls for educational exchange programs among schools in the region to nurture innovation, research collaboration, and cross-cultural understanding.

Background

The Volta and Oti Regions, despite their rich natural resources and deep historical roots, continue to lag in major educational and industrial infrastructure. Establishing a university focused on science, technology, and historical research will fill this gap by nurturing a generation of thinkers, innovators, and builders who can transform their communities. This initiative also seeks to restore the cultural and historical connections between Ghana and Germany through joint research, exchange programs, and community-based projects.

Objectives

To establish a multidisciplinary university that combines science, technology, architectural archaeology, and history.

To support key infrastructure development including the Volta Industrial City, railway systems, and the Ocean City Development Center.

To promote educational exchange programs between schools in the Volta Region and partner institutions in Germany.

To reshape the educational curriculum to reflect modern industrial and technological needs.

To strengthen Ghana–Germany cultural and historical ties for mutual benefit.

Proposed Structure

The University shall comprise the following faculties:

1. Faculty of Science and Technology

2. Faculty of Architectural Archaeology

3. Faculty of History and Cultural Studies

Collaborations will be built with leading German universities and research institutions for exchange of faculty, research collaboration, and student internships.

Implementation and Support

The project shall be implemented in four phases over five years, beginning with feasibility studies, stakeholder engagement, curriculum development, and infrastructure construction. Funding support is expected from both governments, development partners, and the private sector.

Expected Impact

The establishment of this university and its complementary projects will:

Create sustainable employment opportunities.

Strengthen Ghana–Germany bilateral relations.

Promote tourism and cultural preservation.

Enhance the educational standards of the Volta and Oti Regions.

Stimulate Regional And National Economic Growth.

Your Excellency, as a nation, we stand at a defining moment. The forthcoming German Presidential visit to Ghana must not only be seen as a diplomatic event but as a platform to correct the historical narrative and open new channels for mutual benefit. I sincerely believe that revisiting the Volta–Germany historical connection is not an act of nostalgia, but an act of national wisdom — a path to restoring dignity, truth, and development.

I humbly submit this letter and proposal not in confrontation but in counsel, as a loyal citizen who believes that the truth, when spoken in sincerity, strengthens the foundation of our nation. Even if every detail may not be historically perfect, I am convinced that there is enough truth within this submission to guide thoughtful action from your high office. I am here merely as a messenger bringing to your attention a matter that, once revisited, can build a lasting legacy for Ghana’s unity, diplomacy, and development.

May history guide our decisions, and may posterity remember this period as the moment when Ghana courageously corrected its historical course for the betterment of all its people.

With highest respect and patriotic regards,

Yours faithfully,

Hon. Simon Yaw Awadzi

Assembly Member, Aborlove Nolopi Electoral Area

Keta Municipal Assembly

Volta Region – Ghana

Email: [email protected]

Contact: 0264114444