ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 03 Nov 2025 Feature Article

Call on Parliament to Sanction Asutifi North MP Over Attack on Security Officers

Call on Parliament to Sanction Asutifi North MP Over Attack on Security Officers

The integrity of Ghana’s Parliament and the sanctity of the rule of law are being tested following disturbing allegations against the Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Hon. Ebenezer Kwaku Addo. Reports indicate that the MP allegedly led a mob to assault security officers and obstruct a lawful anti-illegal mining operation in Hwidiem, Ahafo Region.

Such allegations, if found to be true, represent a grave abuse of power and a blatant disregard for the laws of the nation. Parliament, as a symbol of democratic accountability, must not turn a blind eye to conduct that undermines national security and brings the legislative institution into disrepute.

The people of Ghana deserve lawmakers who uphold integrity, discipline, and respect for the rule of law. It is, therefore, imperative that Parliament urgently initiates a thorough investigation into the incident. Should the MP be found culpable, appropriate sanctions — including possible suspension or removal — must be enforced to restore public confidence.

No individual, regardless of political affiliation or position, should be above the law. The time has come for Parliament to show true leadership by ensuring that justice and accountability prevail.

Issah Adam
Issah Adam, © 2025

This Author has published 17 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Issah Adam

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (17)

More

Top Stories

23 minutes ago

Each NDC constituency receives GHS20,000 monthly from Mahama — Gbande reveals Each NDC constituency receives GHS20,000 monthly from Mahama — Gbande reveals

23 minutes ago

Government falls short of T-Bill target 13% despite full bid acceptance Government falls short of T-Bill target 13% despite full bid acceptance

33 minutes ago

Gabriel Madobi Oklettey addressing the press Sacked workers accuse Dr. Duffuor’s Heath Goldfields of deceit

45 minutes ago

Soldiers in Zanzibar drive past posters of President Samia Suluhu Hassan. By MARCO LONGARI (AFP) Tanzania president inaugurated as opposition says hundreds dead

58 minutes ago

Springfield Energy Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Okyere EOCO denies report of Springfield Energy CEO’s arrest in Dubai

1 hour ago

IMF applauds Ghana for strong fiscal discipline, economic stability in 2025 IMF applauds Ghana for strong fiscal discipline, economic stability in 2025

1 hour ago

German President lands in Accra for three-day state visit German President lands in Accra for three-day state visit

1 hour ago

NAVASCO students, staff cries for help over crumbling infrastructure NAVASCO students, staff cries for help over crumbling infrastructure 

1 hour ago

NAIMOS raids galamsey site near Hwediem NAIMOS raids galamsey site near Hwediem

2 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Prestia Huni Valley: 28 out of 32 electoral area coordinators declare support fo...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line