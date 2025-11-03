Call on Parliament to Sanction Asutifi North MP Over Attack on Security Officers

The integrity of Ghana’s Parliament and the sanctity of the rule of law are being tested following disturbing allegations against the Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Hon. Ebenezer Kwaku Addo. Reports indicate that the MP allegedly led a mob to assault security officers and obstruct a lawful anti-illegal mining operation in Hwidiem, Ahafo Region.

Such allegations, if found to be true, represent a grave abuse of power and a blatant disregard for the laws of the nation. Parliament, as a symbol of democratic accountability, must not turn a blind eye to conduct that undermines national security and brings the legislative institution into disrepute.

The people of Ghana deserve lawmakers who uphold integrity, discipline, and respect for the rule of law. It is, therefore, imperative that Parliament urgently initiates a thorough investigation into the incident. Should the MP be found culpable, appropriate sanctions — including possible suspension or removal — must be enforced to restore public confidence.

No individual, regardless of political affiliation or position, should be above the law. The time has come for Parliament to show true leadership by ensuring that justice and accountability prevail.