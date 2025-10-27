Hairstyle and character grooming have no correlation — Palgrave on SHS policy

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has condemned the low haircut policy enforced in public Senior High Schools, describing it as outdated and unnecessary.

Following renewed debate on the matter, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu recently defended the policy, insisting it will remain in force to ensure uniformity and discipline among students.

However, Dr. Boakye-Danquah believes the rule no longer aligns with modern educational standards and infringes on students’ personal identity.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Monday, October 27, he argued that the type of hairstyle a student keeps has no bearing on their morals or academic performance.

“There is no correlation with character formation and cutting of hair, and it’s troubling to see that in the 21st Century, we continue to have this,” he stated.

He further called for the policy to be reviewed, noting that Ghana’s education system must evolve with global trends rather than hold on to outdated practices.

“We must develop with the growing trends in this country. The generations have come on where clearly we have seen that we can all not be equal, and maybe we’ve not studied it empirically well,” Dr. Boakye-Danquah stressed.