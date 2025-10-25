ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tema East MP supports Tematech with infrastructure materials

  Sat, 25 Oct 2025
General News Tema East MP supports Tematech with infrastructure materials
SAT, 25 OCT 2025

The Member of Parliament for Tema East, Hon. Ashai Odamtten, has reaffirmed his commitment to promoting technical and vocational education through a major donation to the Tema Technical Institute (Tematech).

During a working visit to the school on Thursday, October 23, 2025, the MP donated 100 bags of cement, 100 energy-saving bulbs, and 10 high-efficiency streetlights to support ongoing infrastructure and facility upgrades at the institution.

The donation coincided with the school’s orientation for first-year students, where Hon. Odamtten interacted with the new intake, urging them to embrace excellence, discipline, and innovation. He assured them of his continuous support, pledging to work closely with management and stakeholders to strengthen the school’s role in driving technical education in the Tema enclave.

“I’m very excited because you are the direct beneficiaries of the transformational change we envision for our constituency,” he said.

Hon. Odamtten also highlighted the school’s strategic advantage, emphasizing its proximity to major industries in Tema as a unique opportunity for collaboration.

“Tema Technical Institute was established within an industrial hub for a reason. The industries benefit from your technical expertise, while you, the students, gain hands-on experience that prepares you for the job market,” he explained.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, Principal Mr. Amarh Nyamekye expressed deep appreciation, noting that the materials would significantly improve campus lighting, security, and infrastructure development.

He commended Hon. Odamtten for his consistent support and advocacy for technical education.

This gesture forms part of the MP’s broader vision to empower the youth through practical skills development and to position Tema East as a hub for innovation, industry, and educational excellence.

1025202510704-qulxoca543-img-20251025-wa0012

1025202510705-j4eq2762gb-img-20251025-wa0011

1025202510706-i4ep276gfb-img-20251025-wa0010

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Members of ORAL committee didn’t take any money from gov’t — Kpebu

1 hour ago

Dr. Joshua Zaato, Political Scientist Dropping cases against NDC officials makes ORAL a selective agenda — Dr. Zaato

1 hour ago

Gov’t must urgently restore NHIS operations to ease burden on patients — Jerry Ahmed Gov’t must urgently restore NHIS operations to ease burden on patients — Jerry A...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko Parliament drafting lifestyle audit bill to tackle unexplained wealth — Osei Nya...

1 hour ago

Akim Swedru Member of Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko Without lifestyle audit law, AG can’t secure convictions on unexplained wealth —...

1 hour ago

Ranking Member on Parliaments Defence and Interior Committee, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour 3 months without a substantive Defence Minister is a dangerous gamble — Ntim For...

1 hour ago

October 25: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank October 25: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on inter...

1 hour ago

Kwaku Kankam, Bono East NPP constituency Chairman Let's vote Bawumia as 2028 flagbearer if we wish to return to power — Berekum Ea...

1 hour ago

Garu shooting: NHIA reviews security arrangements across regional, district offices Garu shooting: NHIA reviews security arrangements across regional, district offi...

3 hours ago

Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Deputy Minister for Finance Government to double road infrastructure allocation in 2026 budget — Deputy Fina...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line