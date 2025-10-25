Tema East MP supports Tematech with infrastructure materials

The Member of Parliament for Tema East, Hon. Ashai Odamtten, has reaffirmed his commitment to promoting technical and vocational education through a major donation to the Tema Technical Institute (Tematech).

During a working visit to the school on Thursday, October 23, 2025, the MP donated 100 bags of cement, 100 energy-saving bulbs, and 10 high-efficiency streetlights to support ongoing infrastructure and facility upgrades at the institution.

The donation coincided with the school’s orientation for first-year students, where Hon. Odamtten interacted with the new intake, urging them to embrace excellence, discipline, and innovation. He assured them of his continuous support, pledging to work closely with management and stakeholders to strengthen the school’s role in driving technical education in the Tema enclave.

“I’m very excited because you are the direct beneficiaries of the transformational change we envision for our constituency,” he said.

Hon. Odamtten also highlighted the school’s strategic advantage, emphasizing its proximity to major industries in Tema as a unique opportunity for collaboration.

“Tema Technical Institute was established within an industrial hub for a reason. The industries benefit from your technical expertise, while you, the students, gain hands-on experience that prepares you for the job market,” he explained.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, Principal Mr. Amarh Nyamekye expressed deep appreciation, noting that the materials would significantly improve campus lighting, security, and infrastructure development.

He commended Hon. Odamtten for his consistent support and advocacy for technical education.

This gesture forms part of the MP’s broader vision to empower the youth through practical skills development and to position Tema East as a hub for innovation, industry, and educational excellence.