Residents appeal for rehabilitation of Awudome Kofe-Agortime Kofe road 

Residents of Awudome Kofe, Aziage Kofe, Kpando Kofe, and other adjoining communities in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region have appealed to the government and the Kadjebi District Assembly to rehabilitate the Awudome Kofe–Agortime Kofe road, which they say has become virtually impassable.

The residents explained that the deplorable condition of the road network, which stretches from Okanta through Awudome Kofe, Aziage Kofe, and Kpando Kofe to Agortime Kofe, is seriously affecting their economic activities and quality of life.

During a visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the area on Thursday, some farmers and residents recounted the numerous challenges they face due to the poor road network, including difficulties in transporting farm produce, high transportation costs, and limited access to healthcare facilities.

Mr. Robert Aziage, a farmer from Aziage Kofe, told the GNA that the situation had led to huge post-harvest losses for farmers in the area.

“I recently harvested several baskets of oranges, but because vehicles could not reach my farm due to the bad road, I couldn't send them to the market on time. Most of the fruits got rotten on the farm. This has been our problem every harvest season,” he lamented.

He appealed to the Kadjebi District Assembly, through the Assemblyman for the Okanta Electoral Area, to take immediate steps to grade and reshape the road to make it motorable.

Madam Fuseina Mohammed, a resident of Awudome Kofe, also described the condition of the road as a “death trap,” especially for pregnant women and the sick who must be transported to the hospital under difficult circumstances.

“Sometimes, pregnant women in labour die before getting to the hospital because the road is too rough and vehicles get stuck in the mud or break down. We are really suffering here,” she said with concern.

Other residents, including drivers and traders, complained that commercial transport operators often refuse to ply the route because of its poor condition, forcing them to walk long distances to the nearest accessible point.

Mr. Kpeguni Abdul Razak, the Assemblyman for the Okanta Electoral Area, confirmed to the GNA that he and some community leaders had already taken up the issue with the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE).

According to him, the DCE assured them that the Assembly had taken note of the situation and that the road would be rehabilitated once the rain subsided.

“The DCE told us that the road is very dear to his heart because it serves as a vital link between Ghana and neighbouring Togo. He promised to prioritise it in the next phase of road maintenance projects,” Mr. Razak stated.

He commended the residents for their patience and urged them to continue cooperating with the authorities as efforts are made to address their concerns.

Residents, however, appealed to the government, the Department of Feeder Roads, and development partners to urgently intervene, stressing that a good road network would enhance trade, improve access to social services, and reduce poverty in the area.

