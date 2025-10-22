Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspirants are — Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has sharply criticised New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirants who continue to associate themselves with former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, describing such behaviour as senseless and politically misguided.

In a strongly worded social media post, Mr. Cudjoe argued that any serious contender seeking to lead the NPP and “break away from failed leadership” should distance themselves completely from the former President, whom he blames for Ghana’s current economic and governance challenges.

He wrote, “Why would any serious presidential hopeful thinking of breaking with a leadership that failed abysmally, left a junk-rated economy, devoured pensions, looted incalculable amounts, destroyed our environment, ostracised citizens such as SALL, and got trashed at the polls still go and take inspiration from the very source of the bedlam? Ah.”

Mr. Cudjoe’s remarks add to growing public criticism of political figures within the NPP who continue to align themselves with former President Akufo-Addo, whose administration has been accused of economic mismanagement and corruption.