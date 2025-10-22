Tano North NPP member accuses MP Gideon Boako of selling 5,000 free fertilisers to stores in Sunyani, Techimantia

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tano North Constituency, Mr. Yeboah Victor Mensah, has launched a scathing attack on the constituency’s Member of Parliament, Dr. Gideon Boako, accusing him of corruption and gross misconduct in the handling of fertiliser meant for farmers ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a statement released in Duayaw Nkwanta, Mr. Mensah dismissed Dr. Boako’s recent remarks about the fertiliser distribution as “lies and fabrications,” claiming the MP and some constituency executives conspired to divert and sell the majority of the fertiliser instead of distributing it to farmers as intended.

“Dr. Boako and his constituency executives conspired to sell 70% of the fertiliser meant for farmers to stores in Sunyani and Techimantia. This was done without regard for the welfare of the farmers, who were left to suffer,” he alleged.

Mr. Mensah further alleged that about 5,000 bags of fertiliser were secretly moved from the Kye Nimako warehouse in Susuanho using a truck driven by one Sarfo Prince, asserting that the transportation was unauthorised and carried out for personal profit.

He accused Dr. Boako of hypocrisy, saying it was disingenuous for him to point fingers at others while failing to account for his own conduct. Mr. Mensah called on the MP to render a full account to both the party’s leadership and local farmers over the alleged diversion.

Extending his criticism beyond the fertiliser issue, Mr. Mensah accused Dr. Boako of neglecting critical development projects in the constituency. He highlighted several abandoned or poorly maintained roads, including the Bomaa town roads, Bomaa–Duayaw Nkwanta road, Bomaa–Yamfo road, and Bomaa–Tepa road. He also pointed to the stalled Yamfo AstroTurf project as evidence of what he described as the MP’s lack of commitment to local development.

He warned that the NPP risked losing public trust if internal corruption and neglect continued, urging members to rebuild the party on the foundations of truth and accountability. “Politics built on lies and selfishness will continue to hurt the party’s chances in future elections,” he cautioned.

Turning to the national scene, Mr. Mensah criticised the NPP’s 2024 presidential campaign under Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, arguing that it failed to resonate with voters. He contended that the campaign relied too heavily on “digitisation and slogans” without addressing the pressing needs of Ghanaians, which contributed to the party’s electoral defeat.

“The polling station executives need a unifier and a young entrepreneur with vision for the youth and the party's grassroots. That is the Joshua of NPP who will save us from the humiliating defeat we suffered in 2024,” he declared.

Dr. Gideon Boako has yet to respond publicly to the allegations.