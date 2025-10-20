Alan will not be the first and last to leave — NPP Omari Wadie

Former Second Vice Chairman of NPP, Mr. Omari Wadie

Former Second Vice Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Omari Wadie, has described the formation of the United Party (UP) by former Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr. Alan Kyerematen, as a non-starter, insisting that the move poses no real threat to the NPP’s unity or electoral fortunes.

Speaking on the Ghana Yensom Morning Show hosted by Chief Jerry Forson on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, October 20, 2025, Mr. Wadie said Mr. Kyerematen’s decision to break away from the NPP is not unprecedented and will not be the last of its kind in the party’s history.

“Alan will not be the first to leave the NPP, and certainly, he will not be the last. The NPP has survived many of such exits and will continue to stand strong,” Mr. Wadie stated.

He noted that while the new party’s name, United Party, reflects the NPP’s historical political tradition, its formation does not carry the legitimacy or momentum to alter the country’s political landscape.

“The UP name may connect to our tradition, but that alone cannot give them credibility or political weight,” he remarked.

Mr. Wadie further cautioned that the NPP will no longer tolerate what he described as acts of betrayal from individuals seeking to undermine the party’s unity and cohesion.

He also alleged that some elements within the current government may be providing support to Mr. Kyerematen’s movement turned into a political party, in an attempt to create internal divisions within the NPP.

“The NPP refused to make Alan its presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, and that seems to be the root of his actions. But he must come to terms with the fact that the party made its choice, and it’s time to move on,” he emphasised.

Mr. Wadie maintained that the NPP remains strong, united, and focused on its goal of regaining the confidence of Ghanaians ahead of the 2028 general elections.