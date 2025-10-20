How man posed as Police officer to enter Shatta Wale's concert for free

A 32-year-old man, identified as Akoto Nelson, has been arrested for impersonating a police officer to gain free entry into Shatta Wale’s concert at the Black Star Square in Accra last Saturday.

Nelson, who wore the uniform of a deceased Chief Inspector, was apprehended by the National Operations Directorate Surveillance Unit of the Ghana Police Service on Sunday, October 19, 2025, during the event. His arrest was confirmed in an official police statement issued on Monday.

According to the police, officers providing security at the concert grew suspicious after observing the man dressed in full police uniform with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). Upon questioning, he admitted he was not a police officer.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect impersonated a police officer to gain free access to the concert, claiming he could not afford the entry fee,” the statement said.

The police added that Nelson confessed to obtaining the uniform from a deceased Chief Inspector identified as Gyasi, from whom he took the police accoutrements in 2022.

A search of his residence at Taifa-Ashaiman led to the discovery of several items, which have been retained as exhibits.

These include a toy P99 pistol, a can of pepper spray, two ZTE mini phones, a pepper spray pouch, a ZTE charger, a Xinfa cutter knife, several complimentary cards, a voter ID bearing the name Akoto Nelson Elikem, and a birth certificate with the name Nelson Akoto.

The statement further revealed that preliminary investigations identified Nelson as a security guard and messenger at a private company. He is currently in police custody and will be arraigned before court once investigations are completed.

The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order and cautioned the public against acts of impersonation, noting that such offences will be prosecuted vigorously.