ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Armed Forces, British Army hold strategic communication workshop

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
General News Ghana Armed Forces, British Army hold strategic communication workshop
THU, 09 OCT 2025

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in collaboration with the British Army, has commenced a four-day Strategic Communication (StratCom) and Information Workshop at the Dohazari Auditorium of the Defence Mechanical Transport Battalion.

The workshop aims to provide personnel with the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively manage today’s complex information landscape.

Speaking at the opening session on Tuesday in Accra, the Acting Director-General of Public Relations, Captain (Ghana Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin, emphasised the importance of Strategic Communications in the digital age.

She reaffirmed the Ghana Armed Forces’ commitment to remaining at the forefront of this evolution.

Captain Arhin emphasised the importance of StratCom in military operations, highlighting its role in enabling effective communication, influencing public opinion, enhancing international relations, and combating disinformation.

She further observed that the workshop would assist participants in developing proactive strategies to anticipate challenges and seize opportunities, thereby enhancing the organisation’s image and strengthening relationships with key audiences in the digital age.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho and Deputy Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh Mahama is expanding the public purse for political comfort — NPP MP

39 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho and Deputy Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh Mahama’s 18 deputy ambassador appointments will cost Ghana about US$3 million ye...

40 minutes ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Zaato Jebuntie Freeze accounts of galamseyers and declare state of emergency — Dr. Zaato to Mah...

1 hour ago

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour We’ll not allow NDC gov’t to turn GAF into its Foot Soldier Forces — Rev Ntim Fo...

1 hour ago

MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor “Why keep 60-year-olds in the army to allow overaged NPP foot soldiers to remain...

1 hour ago

Sheila Baidoo with burns at her back Jealous boyfriend burns girlfriend to death in Shama 

1 hour ago

Seven convicted for open defecation, illegal refuse dumping in Accra Seven convicted for open defecation, illegal refuse dumping in Accra

1 hour ago

Sekondi Market collapse kills one Sekondi Market collapse kills one

3 hours ago

Government releases funds for June Free SHS feeding, NSMQ arrears— Education Minister Government releases funds for June Free SHS feeding, NSMQ arrears — Education Mi...

4 hours ago

Thomas Oppong Peprah, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Group urges former CDS to reject "demeaning" Deputy High Commissioner role to Ca...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line