Ghana Armed Forces, British Army hold strategic communication workshop

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in collaboration with the British Army, has commenced a four-day Strategic Communication (StratCom) and Information Workshop at the Dohazari Auditorium of the Defence Mechanical Transport Battalion.

The workshop aims to provide personnel with the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively manage today’s complex information landscape.

Speaking at the opening session on Tuesday in Accra, the Acting Director-General of Public Relations, Captain (Ghana Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin, emphasised the importance of Strategic Communications in the digital age.

She reaffirmed the Ghana Armed Forces’ commitment to remaining at the forefront of this evolution.

Captain Arhin emphasised the importance of StratCom in military operations, highlighting its role in enabling effective communication, influencing public opinion, enhancing international relations, and combating disinformation.

She further observed that the workshop would assist participants in developing proactive strategies to anticipate challenges and seize opportunities, thereby enhancing the organisation’s image and strengthening relationships with key audiences in the digital age.