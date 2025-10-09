ModernGhana logo
Here are areas to be affected by ECG and GRIDCO's planned maintenance today

  Thu, 09 Oct 2025
THU, 09 OCT 2025

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) have jointly announced that parts of five regions will experience temporary power outages on Thursday, October 9, 2025, to facilitate major maintenance works aimed at improving electricity reliability and service delivery.

According to official statements issued by both agencies, the scheduled exercise will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will affect selected areas within the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Volta, and Tema regions.

In the Greater Accra Region, ECG said power supply will be interrupted in communities including Otinibi, Danfa, Kerman, Oyibi, Amrahia, New Bortianor, Adanseman, Cassava Farm, Mr. Obeng Block Factory, Oshiyie, Dome Mega Church, Paa Dan, Israel, and Alhaji, as well as surrounding areas.

The Tema Region will also experience outages in King Solomon, Santor, Aunty Araba, Agbeshie Laryea, Nelplast, Kubekro, Klagon, Mobole, Otsebreku, Okushibri, Apollonia, Jerusalem, Katamanso, Promised Land, Elegant Homes, and the Data Centre enclave.

In the Ashanti Region, maintenance works will affect Atwima Agogo, Mfanse, Mankranso, Kunsu, Sepaase, Nkawie, Mpasaetia, Abuakwa Maakro, Abakomade, parts of Tanoso, Pokukrom, Abuakwa, Kasapreko, Formulation, Asonomaso, Atwima Manhyia, Atwima Koforidua, Tabre, Ntensere, Asakraka, Asempaneye, Afari Military Hospital, Seidi, Hiawu-Besease, Kontomire, Nnerebehi, Mankranso, Boatenkrom, Bonkwaso, and nearby communities.

In the Central Region, ECG noted that the exercise will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., affecting part of Ankamu Junction, Apam District Assembly area, Apam, Manford, and Gomoa Dago.

Meanwhile, GRIDCo has announced a separate two-hour maintenance operation at the Aflao Bulk Supply Point in the Volta Region between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The areas expected to be impacted include Denu, Aflao, Ave Towns, Hedzranawo, Kedzi, Adina, Agavedzi, Keta, Afiadenyinba, Nakyikope, Abor, part of Akatsi, Dzodze, and adjoining communities.

Both ECG and GRIDCo explained that the exercise forms part of ongoing system improvement projects to enhance power supply stability and safeguard network efficiency.

“The inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise is deeply regretted,” the two agencies stated, assuring customers that power would be restored promptly upon completion of the maintenance works.

