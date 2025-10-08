ModernGhana logo
Two men jailed 30years for robbery, assault on hairdresser at Okushibli

  Wed, 08 Oct 2025
Two men jailed 30years for robbery, assault on hairdresser at Okushibli

Two men, Nicholas Tetteh and Joseph Tetteh, have each been sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour by the Gbetsile Circuit Court for conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

The sentence, handed down by Her Honour Eleanor Kakra Barns Botchway, follows the pair’s guilty plea to the charges.

According to a police statement signed by ASP Dede Dzakpasu, Head of Public Affairs for the Tema Police Command, the convicts were involved in a violent robbery and sexual assault incident on September 27, 2025, at Okushibli, along the Apollonia–Afienya road.

Investigations revealed that the victim, a 19-year-old hairdresser, had hired a motorbike operated by Nicholas Tetteh to transport her to Afienya. Along the route, Nicholas conspired with two others, including Joseph Tetteh, to ambush her. The suspects dragged the young woman into a nearby bush, robbed her of an iPhone XR and a handbag containing GH¢150, and subjected her to sexual assault.

The victim promptly reported the incident to the Zenu-Atadeka District Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), which launched an intelligence-led operation that led to the arrest of the perpetrators. They were later charged with robbery and rape.

Both suspects pleaded guilty to the robbery charge and were sentenced to a total of 30 years’ imprisonment. The police said the rape aspect of the case is still under review by the Attorney-General’s Office and that the convicts will face additional prosecution once legal advice is issued.

ASP Dzakpasu commended the swift coordination between the police and the prosecution team, assuring the public that justice would be fully served for the victim. She reaffirmed the Police Service’s commitment to fighting violent crime and maintaining public safety in the Tema Region.

