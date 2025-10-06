ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 06 Oct 2025 Social News

Eight Police officers injured in violent chieftaincy clashes at Sampa

  Mon, 06 Oct 2025
Eight Police officers injured in violent chieftaincy clashes at Sampa

Eight police officers have sustained injuries following a violent chieftaincy clash between two rival factions at Sampa in the Bono Region on Sunday, October 5, 2025, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed.

According to the Bono Regional Police Command, seven of the injured officers were treated and discharged from the Sampa Government Hospital, while one officer who suffered a severe head injury has been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Police have clarified that contrary to earlier reports, the injured officer is alive and responding to treatment.

The violent confrontation between the Sammordua and Sambga Gyafla factions erupted on Sunday afternoon, leading to sporadic gunfire, the burning of shops, and multiple injuries.

Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, spokesperson for the Bono Regional Police Command, said the police responded swiftly to a distress call and deployed reinforcement teams to restore order. The officers reportedly came under intense gunfire while escorting a fire tender and ambulance to the conflict zone.

“In the midst of the exchange, one of our service vehicles, with registration number GP 686, veered into a ditch,” Chief Inspector Akeelah said, adding that eight officers sustained varying degrees of injuries during the operation.

He noted that security has since been reinforced, with police and military patrols maintaining a strong presence in Sampa to prevent further escalation.

“Calm has returned to the area, and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the disturbances,” the statement added.

The police have urged residents to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security agencies as efforts continue to ensure lasting peace in Sampa.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Twelve arrested for illegal mining that destroyed 3km of Takoradi–Nsuta rail line at Nsuta Twelve arrested for illegal mining that destroyed 3km of Takoradi–Nsuta rail lin...

2 hours ago

FDA slaps pregnant woman with GH¢25,000 fine for illegal TikTok advert FDA slaps pregnant woman with GH¢25,000 fine for illegal TikTok advert  

2 hours ago

Walewale Police arrest man for brutal machete attack on suspected phone thief Walewale Police arrest man for brutal machete attack on suspected phone thief

2 hours ago

Wontumi granted GH¢1 million bail in ongoing illegal mining probe Wontumi granted GH¢1 million bail in ongoing illegal mining probe

2 hours ago

Customs Officer in court over alleged extortionat KIA Customs Officer in court over alleged extortion at KIA

2 hours ago

President Mahama to honour Xi Jinpings invitation to China President Mahama to honour Xi Jinping's invitation to China

2 hours ago

President Mahama breaks grounds for construction of Bright International Amusement Parkat Afienya President Mahama breaks grounds for construction of Bright International Amuseme...

2 hours ago

My father taught me not to inherit his enemies - Zanetor My father taught me not to inherit his enemies - Zanetor

3 hours ago

NPP MP petitions Speaker over embarrassing withdrawal from 80th UNGA delegation by Ablakwa NPP MP petitions Speaker over 'embarrassing' withdrawal from 80th UNGA delegatio...

3 hours ago

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong We won’t attend PURC’s stakeholder engagement aimed at discussing utility tariff...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line