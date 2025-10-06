Eight Police officers injured in violent chieftaincy clashes at Sampa

Eight police officers have sustained injuries following a violent chieftaincy clash between two rival factions at Sampa in the Bono Region on Sunday, October 5, 2025, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed.

According to the Bono Regional Police Command, seven of the injured officers were treated and discharged from the Sampa Government Hospital, while one officer who suffered a severe head injury has been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Police have clarified that contrary to earlier reports, the injured officer is alive and responding to treatment.

The violent confrontation between the Sammordua and Sambga Gyafla factions erupted on Sunday afternoon, leading to sporadic gunfire, the burning of shops, and multiple injuries.

Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, spokesperson for the Bono Regional Police Command, said the police responded swiftly to a distress call and deployed reinforcement teams to restore order. The officers reportedly came under intense gunfire while escorting a fire tender and ambulance to the conflict zone.

“In the midst of the exchange, one of our service vehicles, with registration number GP 686, veered into a ditch,” Chief Inspector Akeelah said, adding that eight officers sustained varying degrees of injuries during the operation.

He noted that security has since been reinforced, with police and military patrols maintaining a strong presence in Sampa to prevent further escalation.

“Calm has returned to the area, and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the disturbances,” the statement added.

The police have urged residents to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security agencies as efforts continue to ensure lasting peace in Sampa.