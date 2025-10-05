Corruption is product of disrespect for truth – Togbe Afede  

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, has described corruption as a product of disrespect for truth, saying the absence of truthfulness in public life has created fertile ground for greed and corruption to thrive.

He lamented the pervasive corruption in the country, attributing it to political leaders who prioritise personal gain over national service.

Togbe Afede made the remarks at the 2025 Asogli Teza (Yam Festival) of the chiefs and people of Asogli in Ho, which was graced by Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and attended by traditional leaders from Ghana and beyond, diplomats, and government officials.

He observed that while colonial powers once scrambled for territories, the post-colonial era has witnessed a new scramble by political elites for the nation's resources — a situation, he said, has had far-reaching consequences.

The Agbogbomefia cited, among others, the migration of Ghanaian youth to foreign countries in search of greener pastures due to lack of opportunities at home, as well as the destruction of rivers by illegal gold mining (galamsey), as examples of the effects of corruption and mismanagement.

Despite these challenges, Togbe Afede expressed optimism that corruption — which he described as “a dangerous animal” — could be defeated. He proposed the strict enforcement of asset declaration by public officials, the strengthening of state institutions, and rigorous implementation of anti-corruption laws.

He further called for an end to the glorification of wealth, urging Ghanaians to embrace hard work, diligence, adherence to the Constitution, and what he termed “fearless honesty.”

“We shall find the pathway to fighting corruption if we can do all these,” he said.

Vice President Prof. Opoku-Agyemang commended the chiefs and people of Asogli for preserving their rich cultural heritage.

She noted that the theme for this year's celebration “Together in Honesty and Purpose, We Build a Just, Peaceful and Prosperous Nation”, aligned perfectly with the national fight against corruption and urged all Ghanaians to uphold honesty in their dealings.

Mr. James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, said the festival not only promotes culture and unity but also boosts the local economy. He called for a peaceful resolution of chieftaincy disputes to attract investment and foster development in the region.

The colourful durbar on Saturday climaxed a week-long celebration featuring youth empowerment programmes, a women's day event, a health walk, and a yam-hailing carnival.

