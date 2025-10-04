ModernGhana logo
'He did us proud as Ghanaians' – Dr. Ibn Chambas applauds Mahama's UNGA address

  Sat, 04 Oct 2025
SAT, 04 OCT 2025

Ghanaian diplomat and former UN Special Representative, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for what he described as an “eloquent and visionary” address at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Speaking on TV3’s Keypoints, Dr. Chambas said Mahama’s speech captured both the aspirations of Ghanaians and the broader vision of Africa’s role in shaping a fairer global order.

“The address was very effectively and eloquently delivered,” he noted.

“It also covered all the essential points that a speech at that stage should, a platform where heads of state come to articulate their vision and the role their continent can play in shaping a just world.

“President Mahama did us proud as Ghanaians, proud in the effective manner he spoke on national, continental, and global issues.”

Dr. Chambas’ remarks come in response to Mahama’s address to world leaders on September 25, 2025, during which the Ghanaian President called for reforms to global governance systems, particularly the United Nations Security Council.

In his speech, President Mahama highlighted Africa’s growing demographic and economic influence, arguing that the continent’s voice must be fairly represented at the decision-making table.

“The future is African,” he declared. “If this were true, and was the case, a continent as large as Africa with its numerous UN member states would have at least one permanent seat on the Security Council. We also believe that veto power should not be restricted to only five nations, nor should it be absolute.”

Mahama described the current UN structure as “outdated,” recalling that of the 51 founding member states in 1945, only four were African, Egypt, Ethiopia, Liberia, and South Africa.

Dr. Chambas echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Mahama’s call for reform was timely and aligned with Africa’s collective demand for equality in global decision-making.

-mynewsgh

