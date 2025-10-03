Predators in the Classroom: Confronting Sexual Exploitation in Ghanaian Schools

In Ghana, schools are meant to be sanctuaries spaces where knowledge is shared, character is shaped, and futures are built. Yet, time and again, these same institutions are scarred by revelations of sexual exploitation of female students, often at the hands of the very people entrusted with their care. The recent suspension of an assistant headmaster at KNUST Senior High School for allegedly fondling a female student is not simply an isolated scandal. It is part of a troubling continuum that exposes the depth of vulnerability of young women within our academic institutions. Every such case pierces the heart of public trust and raises an uncomfortable question:

How many more stories remain hidden, silenced by fear and shame, beyond the few that make headlines?

Schools are not only supposed to impart knowledge; they are entrusted with the safety and moral development of our children. When authority figures become predators, they fracture this trust, with consequences that extend far beyond the walls of a single institution.

Patterns Too Clear to Ignore

The KNUST SHS case is only the latest in a long list of abuses. In 2018, the world was shaken by the BBC Africa Eye Sex for Grades investigation, which uncovered widespread harassment and exploitation in West African universities, including the University of Ghana and the University of Lagos. Lecturers were caught on hidden camera soliciting sexual favors from female students in exchange for grades or academic opportunities. The documentary confirmed what many female students had long whispered but feared to openly voice that success in academia was sometimes less about merit and more about the willingness to submit to predatory demands.

Sadly, universities are not the only sites of abuse. in October 2025, the Ghana Education Service (GES) interdicted a teacher at Okadjakrom Senior High Technical School over alleged sexual misconduct involving a female student (1). Separate reports from Kaneshie Senior High Technical (KATECO) have detailed accusations by students against multiple teachers, illustrating that the problem is not limited to one region or school tier (2). Similar allegations have surfaced in teacher training colleges and even basic schools, where girls as young as 14 or 15 have been manipulated by authority figures. These are not random aberrations; they form a consistent pattern that suggests systemic weaknesses in protecting students. If such cases in prestigious schools make it into the public domain, one can only imagine the hidden scale of exploitation in rural areas where oversight is weaker, and silence is easier to enforce.

Why Female Students Are Disproportionately Targeted

The question that must be asked again is why female students disproportionately fall prey to these abuses. The cause is a mix of several things. First is the power imbalance. Teachers, lecturers, and administrators wield authority over grades, disciplinary outcomes, and future opportunities. When authority is absolute, exploitation thrives. Second, many young female students are simply ignorant of their rights. They do not fully understand the legal protections available to them or the avenues they can pursue when they are harassed. Third, there is the fear of retaliation and stigma. Speaking out can mean being branded as “promiscuous,” facing expulsion, or being ostracized by peers. And finally, there is cultural silence. In many Ghanaian households, conversations about sex and abuse remain taboo, further silencing victims who have already been made vulnerable by ignorance and fear.

The result is a situation where girls as young as teenagers, with little understanding of the long-term consequences of these encounters, are groomed or coerced into submission. Some are manipulated with grades, others with empty promises of opportunities, and some with outright threats. This is not only exploitation, but also the betrayal of trust on the most profound level.

International Standards

Globally, the protection of young women in schools is considered non-negotiable. The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) obliges states to protect children from “all forms of sexual exploitation and abuse.” The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) requires countries to take active steps to prevent exploitation of women and ensure equal access to education. UNESCO and UNICEF have long emphasized that safe learning environments are a prerequisite for quality education, and several countries have adopted strict safeguarding policies as a result. For instance, in the United Kingdom, every teacher is subject to background checks, schools must have safeguarding officers, and there are clear, confidential reporting pathways for students.

What Ghana Has on Paper!

Ghana has frameworks too the Children’s Act (1998), the Domestic Violence Act (2007), and the updated National Gender Policy. The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection routinely issues statements and sets up committees when scandals break. Yet, the recurrence of abuse cases shows that implementation is weak. Policies exist more on paper than in classrooms, where they are most needed. Announcing measures without enforcing them only breeds cynicism.

The Ghana Education (GES) has a formal Code of Conduct that explicitly prohibits sexual harassment, including sexual comments, touching, and related abuses, and has also launched a sexual harassment policy to prevent and respond to school-based misconduct. Tertiary institutions received national Guidelines for Anti-Sexual Harassment Policies through GTEC to standardize safeguarding in universities. These are powerful tools if enforced, yet most students are unaware they exist or why they matter.

Yet enforcement gaps persist. High-profile cases often prompt rapid press releases, but transparent timelines, public outcomes, and consistent sanctions are not the norm. Too often, alleged perpetrators are quietly transferred or allowed to resign rather than face clear disciplinary findings and, when warranted, prosecution. When public pressure subsides, so too, sometimes, does institutional will.

What the Numbers and Silences Suggest

One of the biggest failings in Ghana’s response is the lack of transparent data. How many female students are sexually harassed in schools annually? How many reports, and how many cases end in conviction? The silence of numbers speaks volumes. The fact that institutions often act only after media exposés raises doubts about internal accountability. In many cases, alleged offenders are quietly transferred or allowed to resign without prosecution, enabling them to resurface elsewhere and prey again. This lack of transparency not only fails the victims but emboldens abusers.

Bold & Measurable Solutions

The responsibility is collective. GES must enforce its own rules consistently; university councils must treat sexual exploitation as an existential threat to academic integrity; the Ministry of Gender must own the national dashboard of cases and outcomes; parents and communities must support girls who speak up; media must report responsibly and follow cases through to outcome; and student, especially boys, must be educated as allies in building safe schools. Codes and policies are not ends; they are means. Until the numbers move, more reports made safely, more cases concluded transparently, fewer abuses occurring, we are measuring promises, not protection.

If Ghana is serious about ending this cycle, reforms must move beyond rhetoric to concrete, enforceable actions. Several steps are critical:

Mandatory Safeguarding Policies: Every school, from basic to tertiary level, must adopt clear, enforceable sexual harassment policies that are publicly displayed and widely known by students. These policies should include definitions, reporting mechanisms, and disciplinary measures. Student Rights Education: Students, especially girls, must be explicitly taught about their rights, the concept of consent, and legal protections under Ghanaian law. Such education should be part of the curriculum, not left to chance. Accessible Reporting Systems: Confidential hotlines, digital platforms, and independent reporting structures must be established so that students can report abuse without fear of reprisal. Importantly, these must be managed outside of the school hierarchy to avoid conflicts of interest. Swift and Transparent Sanctions: Institutions must show through action that predators will not be shielded. Disciplinary hearings should be swift, outcomes transparent, and offenders prosecuted where appropriate. Quiet transfers must end. Regular Monitoring and External Oversight: Independent bodies, perhaps involving NGOs and gender advocacy groups, should regularly audit schools for compliance with safeguarding policies.

A National Development Imperative

Protecting female students from sexual exploitation is not just a moral issue, it is a development imperative. A country cannot empower its youth or achieve educational equity if its classrooms are unsafe. Every case of abuse has ripple effects: broken trust, disrupted education, psychological trauma, and in some cases, lifelong health consequences.

We cannot continue to operate in cycles of scandal, outrage, and silence. The issue demands sustained attention. Ghana has the laws, the policies, and the international commitments. What it lacks is the courage to enforce them consistently and transparently.

Conclusion: The Courage to Protect

The KNUST incident is only the latest reminder that the protection of young women in our schools cannot wait for another exposé, another scandal, or another victim’s story to leak into the media. If we are to build a society where education empowers rather than endangers, Ghana must act with urgency. It is time to hold institutions accountable, to empower students with knowledge of their rights, and to build structures that protect the vulnerable and punish the guilty.

Every girl in Ghana deserves a safe education, free from coercion, fear, and exploitation. Anything less is a betrayal of trust, a betrayal that scars not just the victims, but the very soul of our nation.

The writer (Jonathan Awewomom) is a GH Research Scientist based in Miami, FLorida-USA and a Contributor to National Discourse.

