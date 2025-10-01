It All Depends on the Quality and the Relevance of the Quote, Not the Speaker Behind the Quote

He is a nationally notorious lightning rod whom this writer has defended innumerable times on these very pages or in this very column far many more times that he can count or recall, for at least a decade or more now. So, when Yours Truly came across several news stories regarding the arrest and the detention of Mr. Kwame Baffoe - aka Abronye DC - he was not in the least bit surprised. The good thing about his constant and seemingly incessant and interminable brush with the law resides in the virtually incontrovertible fact that whatever he has had to say about the leaders of the presently ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), in particular in regard to the widely acknowledged shady conduct of President John “Inscrutable Divine Providence” Dramani Mahama, has almost always been smack on target.

Which is why instead of doing the perfectly most righteous thing by suing the Akufo-Addo-created Bono Region’s Chairman of the presently main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a legitimately constituted court of the land, on either grounds of libel, slander or defamation, the characteristically predictable tack by the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse has been to cheaply and crudely resort to the use of intimidation by the arbitrary use of our taxpayer-subvented National Security Agency and Agents.

Another piece of good news about the widely alleged nephew of NPP stalwart Nana Obiri-Boahen, is the fact that Mr. Baffoe is as indomitable and unstoppably acidic and corrosive as sulphur. By the way, I had to Google up the scientific properties of sulphur, although my PERSCO Chemistry and General Science courses had well beforehand assured me that I was smack on the right track. Sometimes, though, I wish that either Uncle Obiri-Boahen and any one of the more levelheaded leaders of the Elephant Riders’ Party would call the still wet-eared young man and school him on how to tactically and strategically pick his battles. Now, I have yet to fully acquaint myself with the full details of what so virulently provoked the Mahama and the Mosquito Posse to so deafeningly bring down the sledgehammer on the prognathic buccal cavity and the motorway-smooth pate of the otherwise rhetorically suave and mercurial fast-rising star who also reminds Yours Truly of another fast-rising young asteroid of the Squat-Eagle Umbrella Party by the name of Sammy “The Ballot-Snatching and Cannibalizing” Gyamfi.

Both of these Bono-descended young men and brand-new lawyers appear to be much too impatiently in a hurry and eager to test their legal mettle in ways that may not be necessarily serving their desired purposes. But that is about the extent of their striking similarities. You see, like his mentor the Bole-Bamboi native from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, to wit, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Kwame Gonja, Sammy “The Ballot-Snatching and Cannibalizing” Gyamfi the troglodyte - a word I pretty much find to be especially handy when it comes to poignantly describing the wanton shenanigans of the Mahama and The Mosquito Posse but have not used for quite a while now - The Gyamfi Boy (for at 38 or 39 years old, this thoroughgoing kleptocrat is barely a little more than half my age) is the kind of a xerox-copy of his insufferably megalomaniacal mentor whom the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings, the universally acclaimed Founding-Patriarch of the presently ruling National Democratic Congress, once disconsolately wished he had spared the lives of the Junta Generals whom he once regrettably, in retrospect, executed by firing squad, at the Teshie Military Shooting Range.

The implication here was, of course, so that Chairman Rawlings could have made a juicy and a palatable mincemeat out of the “Payola-Fattened” greasy flesh of his former “Shit-Bombing” Communications Capo. At any rate, what really inspired our present discussion regards the widely reported quoting of the globally immortalized British colonial gumshoe and novelist George Orwell - aka Eric Blair - and the late Ugandan junta dictator Gen. Idi Amin Dada by a recently retired Accra Circuit Court Judge, while gleefully, luridly and sadistically extending the custodial remand sentencing of Mr. Kwame Baffoe, a roundly and widely condemned intellectually and morally jejune and despicable act that seismically provoked the righteous ire of the leadership and the rank-and-file membership of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), the nation’s oldest and most prestigious association of Bar-Certified legal practitioners and luminaries.

Now, what is most significant to underscore here is not the mere or the sheer fact of the Accra Circuit Court Judge’s decision to quote these two globally renowned personalities, in one case a universally detested stereotypical Third World Political Buffoon and Tyrant of the most horrific and primitive magnitude; and the other, a most well-beloved and esthetically inimitable political satirist. Rather, the GBA’s condemnation of Judge Samuel Bright Acquah had almost exclusively to do with the kinds of words or memorable quotes from Messrs. Orwell/Blair and Amin-Dada that Judge Acquah chose to punitively memorialize in the name of judicial justice, which may be unarguably envisaged to strikingly reflect what scandalously passes for justice and fair play under the watch and the tenure of the Mahama 2.0 government.

Now, we are obligated to make it emphatically clear that Judge Samuel Bright Acquah did not directly accuse the Mahama and the Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s ragtag regime of being immitigably totalitarian in conduct, though he definitely and inescapably implied precisely the preceding, when the Greater-Accra Circuit Court Judge let it be known in absolutely no uncertain terms that there was a new President-General in town who was of the firm and the iron-clad belief that in our New-Nkrumaist Ghana: “All men are created equal but some are [created far] more equal than others.”

Likewise, according to Judge Acquah, in the playbook of Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja and the Mosquito Posse: “I can assure you of freedom of speech, but I cannot assure you of freedom after speech” (See “‘It Beggars Belief that a Judge in Ghana Will [sic] Quote Dictator Idi Amin in a Ruling’ - GBA” Modernghana.com 9/16/25). The two preceding quotes could obviously be even more fittingly reflective or reminiscent of the Post-Kirkian American Democratic Culture under President Donald John Trump, right here and presently in Our Agenda 2025 America.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]