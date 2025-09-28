Tourism in Ghana: Exploring From Accra, the Gateway to West Africa (2025 Edition)

Introduction – Accra as the Heart of Tourism

Ghana has long been celebrated as the “Gateway to Africa,” and nowhere is this truer than in its capital city, Accra. For travelers arriving in Ghana, whether by air at Kotoka International Airport or by road across neighboring borders, Accra is the natural starting point for exploring the country’s cultural heritage, natural beauty, and regional connections.

As tourism continues to expand in 2025, road travel has become one of the most important ways of experiencing Ghana and West Africa. From comfortable buses linking Accra to Kumasi, Cape Coast, and Tamale, to long-haul journeys connecting travelers to Lagos, Abidjan, or Ouagadougou, the capital city offers a vibrant transport ecosystem that doubles as a gateway for adventure.

Domestic Tourism – Discovering Ghana From Accra

Accra provides direct road access to nearly every region of Ghana, making it easy for tourists to immerse themselves in the country’s diversity.

Accra to Kumasi: The cultural heartbeat of the Ashanti Region, famous for its kente weaving and historic Manhyia Palace. Reliable services from STC, VIP, and OA connect the two cities daily.

Accra to Cape Coast & Elmina: A favorite for heritage tourism, where visitors can tour Cape Coast Castle and Elmina Castle — UNESCO World Heritage Sites that chronicle the transatlantic slave trade.

Accra to Takoradi & Busua Beach: Western Ghana’s coastline is emerging as a hotspot for beach tourism, with Busua drawing surfers and eco-travelers alike.

Accra to Nzulezu: Adventure seekers often choose to explore the iconic stilt village built on Lake Tadane.

Accra to the North (Tamale, Bolgatanga, Navrongo): Long but rewarding journeys introduce tourists to savannah landscapes, traditional festivals, and eco-tourism projects such as the Paga Crocodile Pond.

Each of these destinations offers a unique cultural or natural attraction, but they all begin in Accra — Ghana’s transport hub.

Cross-Border Tourism – Ghana as a West African Gateway

Beyond domestic travel, Accra is also one of the most connected cities for cross-border tourism in West Africa. Travelers seeking to combine Ghana with other destinations often use Accra as their launchpad.

Accra to Lagos and Abuja (Nigeria): For business, trade, and cultural exchange, these routes remain the busiest.

Accra to Lomé (Togo) & Cotonou (Benin): Ideal for coastal road trips with quick border crossings.

Accra to Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire): A route popular with both traders and tourists exploring francophone West Africa.

Accra to Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso): A long but adventurous trip that connects Ghana to the Sahel region.

Such cross-border road connections are not only practical but also an authentic way to experience West Africa’s landscapes, languages, and cultures.

The Role of Bus Operators in Tourism

The growing reliability of bus companies has strengthened Ghana’s tourism sector. Operators like STC (State Transport Corporation), VIP Jeoun, OA Travel & Tours, and Imperial Express have invested in modern fleets, online booking systems, and improved safety standards.

Bus travel, once seen as a local necessity, has evolved into a comfortable option for international visitors seeking affordable and scenic journeys. Modern coaches now offer air-conditioning, reclining seats, and entertainment, making road trips more attractive to both local and foreign tourists.

Travel Tips for Tourists in Ghana

Book Early: Popular routes like Accra–Kumasi and Accra–Cape Coast often sell out quickly.

Carry Identification: Always have your passport, yellow fever vaccination card, and visas for cross-border trips.

Stay Safe: Use official buses and avoid unregistered operators.

Pack Light: Excess luggage attracts additional charges.

Local Currency: Keep Ghanaian cedis for domestic routes; CFA francs or naira for cross-border trips.

Tourism and Ghana’s Growth in 2025

Tourism is now a key driver of Ghana’s economy. According to government projections, the sector is expected to contribute billions in revenue while creating thousands of jobs. Road travel plays a central role in this ecosystem, linking cities, heritage sites, and neighboring countries.

As more tourists seek authentic African experiences, Accra’s strategic position ensures it remains at the center of both domestic discovery and regional exploration. From castles along the coast to bustling markets in Kumasi, from eco-villages in the north to the lively streets of Abidjan, every road begins in Accra.

Tourism in Ghana is about more than destinations — it’s about the journey itself. And whether you’re traveling for history, culture, adventure, or business, Accra is the hub that makes it possible.

For travelers eager to dive deeper into specific routes, bus operators, and practical travel tips, Accra Street Journal has compiled detailed guides on everything from Accra–Kumasi to Accra–Ouagadougou. These resources provide updated fares, stations, and booking details to make your journey smoother.

As Ghana looks forward to welcoming more visitors in 2025 and beyond, one thing is certain: the journey starts in Accra.