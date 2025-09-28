ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tourism in Ghana: Exploring From Accra, the Gateway to West Africa (2025 Edition)

Feature Article Tourism in Ghana: Exploring From Accra, the Gateway to West Africa (2025 Edition)
SUN, 28 SEP 2025

Introduction – Accra as the Heart of Tourism

Ghana has long been celebrated as the “Gateway to Africa,” and nowhere is this truer than in its capital city, Accra. For travelers arriving in Ghana, whether by air at Kotoka International Airport or by road across neighboring borders, Accra is the natural starting point for exploring the country’s cultural heritage, natural beauty, and regional connections.

As tourism continues to expand in 2025, road travel has become one of the most important ways of experiencing Ghana and West Africa. From comfortable buses linking Accra to Kumasi, Cape Coast, and Tamale, to long-haul journeys connecting travelers to Lagos, Abidjan, or Ouagadougou, the capital city offers a vibrant transport ecosystem that doubles as a gateway for adventure.

Domestic Tourism – Discovering Ghana From Accra

Accra provides direct road access to nearly every region of Ghana, making it easy for tourists to immerse themselves in the country’s diversity.

Accra to Kumasi: The cultural heartbeat of the Ashanti Region, famous for its kente weaving and historic Manhyia Palace. Reliable services from STC, VIP, and OA connect the two cities daily.

Accra to Cape Coast & Elmina: A favorite for heritage tourism, where visitors can tour Cape Coast Castle and Elmina Castle — UNESCO World Heritage Sites that chronicle the transatlantic slave trade.

Accra to Takoradi & Busua Beach: Western Ghana’s coastline is emerging as a hotspot for beach tourism, with Busua drawing surfers and eco-travelers alike.

Accra to Nzulezu: Adventure seekers often choose to explore the iconic stilt village built on Lake Tadane.

Accra to the North (Tamale, Bolgatanga, Navrongo): Long but rewarding journeys introduce tourists to savannah landscapes, traditional festivals, and eco-tourism projects such as the Paga Crocodile Pond.

Each of these destinations offers a unique cultural or natural attraction, but they all begin in Accra — Ghana’s transport hub.

Cross-Border Tourism – Ghana as a West African Gateway

Beyond domestic travel, Accra is also one of the most connected cities for cross-border tourism in West Africa. Travelers seeking to combine Ghana with other destinations often use Accra as their launchpad.

Accra to Lagos and Abuja (Nigeria): For business, trade, and cultural exchange, these routes remain the busiest.

Accra to Lomé (Togo) & Cotonou (Benin): Ideal for coastal road trips with quick border crossings.

Accra to Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire): A route popular with both traders and tourists exploring francophone West Africa.

Accra to Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso): A long but adventurous trip that connects Ghana to the Sahel region.

Such cross-border road connections are not only practical but also an authentic way to experience West Africa’s landscapes, languages, and cultures.

The Role of Bus Operators in Tourism

The growing reliability of bus companies has strengthened Ghana’s tourism sector. Operators like STC (State Transport Corporation), VIP Jeoun, OA Travel & Tours, and Imperial Express have invested in modern fleets, online booking systems, and improved safety standards.

Bus travel, once seen as a local necessity, has evolved into a comfortable option for international visitors seeking affordable and scenic journeys. Modern coaches now offer air-conditioning, reclining seats, and entertainment, making road trips more attractive to both local and foreign tourists.

Travel Tips for Tourists in Ghana

Book Early: Popular routes like Accra–Kumasi and Accra–Cape Coast often sell out quickly.

Carry Identification: Always have your passport, yellow fever vaccination card, and visas for cross-border trips.

Stay Safe: Use official buses and avoid unregistered operators.

Pack Light: Excess luggage attracts additional charges.

Local Currency: Keep Ghanaian cedis for domestic routes; CFA francs or naira for cross-border trips.

Tourism and Ghana’s Growth in 2025

Tourism is now a key driver of Ghana’s economy. According to government projections, the sector is expected to contribute billions in revenue while creating thousands of jobs. Road travel plays a central role in this ecosystem, linking cities, heritage sites, and neighboring countries.

As more tourists seek authentic African experiences, Accra’s strategic position ensures it remains at the center of both domestic discovery and regional exploration. From castles along the coast to bustling markets in Kumasi, from eco-villages in the north to the lively streets of Abidjan, every road begins in Accra.

Tourism in Ghana is about more than destinations — it’s about the journey itself. And whether you’re traveling for history, culture, adventure, or business, Accra is the hub that makes it possible.

For travelers eager to dive deeper into specific routes, bus operators, and practical travel tips, Accra Street Journal has compiled detailed guides on everything from Accra–Kumasi to Accra–Ouagadougou. These resources provide updated fares, stations, and booking details to make your journey smoother.

As Ghana looks forward to welcoming more visitors in 2025 and beyond, one thing is certain: the journey starts in Accra.

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2025

Entrepreneur | Digital Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, writer, and digital consultant passionate about creating impactful stories and business solutions. He is the Founder & CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, a dynamic company with subsidiaries in digital marketing, logistics, publishing, and risk management.

Through his publishing arm, SamBoad Publishing, Samuel oversees five fast-growing online news platforms—Accra Sports News, SKB Journal and Accra Street Journal. Collectively, these platforms deliver business insights, health updates, innovation trends, sports news, and in-depth analysis tailored to readers in Ghana and across Africa.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller and thought leader.

Beyond publishing, Samuel has worked with top brands in insurance, health, and pharmaceuticals as a digital marketing consultant, helping them craft strategies that merge storytelling with measurable growth.

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

📌 Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on Modern Ghana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, health, and innovation landscapes. Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu too on all socials with name Samuel Kwame Boadu or @iamsamboadColumn: Samuel Kwame Boadu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (84)

More

Top Stories

12 hours ago

Vice President, Vice President Jane Opoku-Agyemang attends 76th anniversary of the founding and the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Ghana€“China Diplomatic Relations 'May our friendship grow from strength to strength' — Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang ...

12 hours ago

Private legal practitioner and Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, Abraham Amaliba 1992 Constitution does not give GBA exclusive control over lawyers — Amaliba

12 hours ago

Obengfo Nana Kwasi Gyetuah GNACOPS Boss wants closure of National Placement Centre to allow local offices f...

12 hours ago

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame Rwanda joins push for permanent African seats on UN Security Council

12 hours ago

Two granted GH¢2m bail over $715,000 online fraud scheme Two granted GH¢2m bail over $715,000 online fraud scheme

13 hours ago

Many girls are infected with HIV during first sexual experience – Ghana AIDS Commission Many girls are infected with HIV during first sexual experience – Ghana AIDS Com...

13 hours ago

School children denied meals since the last academic year due to fight over school feeding in Sisaala West School children denied meals since the last academic year due to fight over scho...

13 hours ago

John Jinapor cuts sod for 1MW solar plant at Dawhenya John Jinapor cuts sod for 1MW solar plant at Dawhenya

13 hours ago

UNGA80: PNC lauds President Mahama’s boldness in highlighting plight of Africa UNGA80: PNC lauds President Mahama’s boldness in highlighting plight of Africa

13 hours ago

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy jailed five years

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line