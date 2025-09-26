The Ghanaian Oracle — President John Dramani Mahama Delivered a Fortified Banger at the 80th UN General Assembly

President John Mahama at the UN SUMMIT

At the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama did more than deliver a speech — he issued a resounding call for institutional renewal in the global order. With a cadence that was both statesmanlike and urgent, Mahama branded the UN Charter — the bedrock of international diplomacy since 1945 — as outdated for the complexities of today’s interconnected world.

It was a fortified banger of a message, one that reverberated beyond the walls of the UN chamber, positioning Ghana’s leader not merely as a regional voice, but as a global oracle confronting systemic inertia. His intervention did not come draped in abstract rhetoric, but in the sober recognition that multilateralism, in its current form, has failed to adapt to climate volatility, digital disruption, and asymmetric economic dependencies.

Debt, Reform And The New Deal Africa Demands

Mahama anchored his argument in Ghana’s own recent journey. In January 2025, Accra formalized a memorandum of understanding with its official creditors, restructuring obligations after the country’s external default in late 2022. (Reuters, 2025a). By June, Parliament approved a $2.8 billion debt relief agreement involving 25 creditor states, extending repayment windows through 2039–2043 at concessional rates (Reuters, 2025b).

Yet the structural challenges remain pronounced. The energy sector is a drag on fiscal space: liabilities totaling US$5.6 billion, and ECG’s obligations of around US$4.2 billion, offer stark evidence of how deferred reform leaks value (Ecofin Agency, 2025). Additionally, Ghana is pushing to reduce US$2.5 billion in power-sector arrears by year-end 2025 (Power-Technology, 2025).

These numbers are not mere footnotes — they illustrate why Mahama’s demand is urgent. A nation cannot reform when debt dynamics are skewed, sectoral inefficiencies prevail, and creditor hierarchies remain unchecked.

From Ghana to Continental Reset

Mahama’s vision transcended Ghana. In his AU Champion for Financial Institutions role, he convened a high-level side event at UNGA80 titled “Unlocking Africa’s Financial Sovereignty.” He delivered four pillars for the reset:

Debt equity and transparency — equal treatment of private, bilateral, and multilateral creditors. Institutional deepening — reinforcing AU and African financial instruments, enabling regional capital markets to reduce external dependence. Governance reform — rebalancing representation in IMF, World Bank, and related global bodies. Sector discipline anchors — especially in high-liability sectors like power, where credibility must match ambition.

Mahama’s “Big Push” concept is not abstract pride — it is the kernel of what he calls the “Big Reset.” Africa is no longer asking for crumbs; it is staking its claim to equal terms.

Why The World Cannot Ignore This Call

Mahama’s plea is not Africa’s problem alone. The global financial architecture is increasingly brittle. In many emerging markets, payments to private creditors now exceed those to bilateral lenders — a trend that magnifies contagion risk and creates asymmetric vulnerabilities (reporting across sovereign debt trackers).

If Africa is forced into repeated restructurings on unfair terms, the ripple effects will rebound across global financial markets, investor sentiment, and macro stability. Mahama’s push is an invitation: disciplined reform in Africa strengthens, rather than weakens, the global order.

The Ghanaian Oracle Speaks

In his cadence, Mahama invoked more than policy — he evoked purpose. He spoke with the resonance of Akan proverb, the moral weight of a people’s yearning for dignity and equity. On stage at UNGA80, he was not merely Ghana’s representative — he was Africa’s orator, issuing a summons to global actors who have long held decision-making power.

“President John Dramani Mahama is not merely Ghana’s voice at the United Nations; he is Africa’s oracle in a fractured world — a statesman whose vision dares the global order to reset itself. His ideals are not echoes of yesterday’s rhetoric but blueprints for tomorrow’s equity, the very architecture of the Big Push for the Big Reset.”

Bismarck Kwesi Davis | The BiG ReSeT

The Big Reset On Wheels

President Mahama urged all stakeholders to move beyond diagnosing economic problems and focus on implementing concrete, pragmatic solutions, expressing confidence that Ghana’s economic recovery was possible through disciplined leadership, stakeholder collaboration, and long-term strategic planning. His insistence on disciplined execution echoed a broader principle for the global economy: that resilience cannot be theorized into existence but must be built through coherent action.

In declaring the UN Charter outdated, President John Dramani Mahama did not merely challenge the world to rethink its institutions — he summoned a fractured global order to embrace disciplined leadership, collective responsibility, and a reset bold enough to match the realities of our age.