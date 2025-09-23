ModernGhana logo
  Tue, 23 Sep 2025
Prof Seidu Alidu declared MP-Elect for Tamale Central after standing unopposed

The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially declared Professor Seidu Alidu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency after he emerged the sole contender for the seat.

The announcement was made in Tamale on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, following the close of the nomination process.

At a short ceremony, the Returning Officer, Mr. Muniru Musa, explained that three aspirants had initially filed to contest, including Prof. Alidu. However, two later withdrew, leaving him as the only candidate.

To ensure fairness, the EC reopened nominations for an additional 10 days in accordance with C.I. 127, but the extended period ended on Sunday, September 21, without any new entries.

Citing the electoral law, Mr. Musa stated: “If by the time allowed for delivery of nominations, nomination has ended and on the day before the elections only one candidate stands nominated, the candidate shall be declared elected.”

He then declared: “In view of this, I, Muniru Musa, Returning Officer for the Tamale Central Constituency, working with C.I. 127, hereby declare Professor Alidu Seidu Mahama as the MP-elect for the Tamale Central Constituency.”

The by-election was triggered by the tragic death of the sitting MP, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, who lost his life in a helicopter crash. The EC had earlier clarified that if no new contenders emerged before the deadline, no polls would be conducted.

Prof. Alidu’s unopposed victory makes him the first parliamentary candidate to be elected without a contest under the Fourth Republic.

