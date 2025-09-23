Ghana’s educational system must move from theory to pragmatism — Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has urged government and policymakers to overhaul Ghana’s education system to focus on practical skills rather than theory.

He called for engineering and technical students to be attached to companies in their fields during national service to gain the practical experience needed to succeed.

Speaking at the National Emerging Leaders Economic Forum in Accra on Monday, September 22, the former Assin Central MP criticised the country’s tertiary curriculum, saying it fails to prepare graduates for the job market.

“The theory has ended. We have to be pragmatic. We should start from our universities. Universities should amend their curriculum to include pragmatism.

“When we talk about national service, for instance, an engineer who has completed university and needs experience is sometimes posted as a receptionist. How do you expect an engineer to be a receptionist and expect him to deliver?” he asked.

Mr. Agyapong lamented that many young people are denied opportunities to apply their talents and innovations because of outdated policies and attitudes.

“We have to appreciate the youth, their talent and their innovations. If not, we’ll lag behind in technology and innovation. The days when students were disqualified for taking a mathematical set into the exam hall are over. Today, laptops are part of learning. We must accept that reality,” he stressed.

The outspoken politician stressed that empowering the youth with hands-on skills is critical for the country's industrial growth and competitiveness in the global economy.