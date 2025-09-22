ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Two suspects break police cells, beat female officer, escape at Kadjebi 

  Mon, 22 Sep 2025
Crime & Punishment Two suspects break police cells, beat female officer, escape at Kadjebi
MON, 22 SEP 2025

One of two suspects, who escaped from Police cells at the Kadjebi Police Station in the Oti Region on Saturday, afternoon, has been re-arrested.

The other one is being tracked to be apprehended with the Kadjebi Police Command placing a ransom of GHC2,000 on information leading to his recapture.

The suspects exploited the single presence of a Police officer on duty, broke the cell door, and assaulted the officer, and escaped from custody.

Superintendent Frank Nana Asomaning, the Kadjebi District Police Commander, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a telephone interview on Monday, said strenuous efforts were activated for his re-arrest, seeking public support.

He said the two suspects attacked the female Police officer on duty, beat her mercilessly, and fled.

L/Cpl. Gyapong has been rushed to the St. Mary Theresa Catholic Hospital in Dodi-Papase for medical attention, where she is responding to treatment.

Supt. Asomaning disclosed that one of the escapees was re-arrested on Sunday, September 21, and is currently in Police custody.

He added that efforts are underway to re-arrest the second escapee, and investigations into the incident have commenced.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

E/R: Kukurantumi Police Station closed after youth attack over suspect’s death E/R: Kukurantumi Police Station closed after youth attack over suspect’s death

10 minutes ago

Hypocrite NPP who worsened galamsey shamefully, pretending to be crusaders provoke Ghanaians more — C-DAG 'Hypocrite' NPP who worsened galamsey 'shamefully', 'pretending' to be crusaders...

20 minutes ago

Kenyas President, William Samoei Ruto Africa’s exclusion from UN Security Council must be corrected — Kenya’s Presiden...

20 minutes ago

Lead convener of the Democracy Hub pressure group, Oliver Barker-Vormawor NDC must end galamsey before electing a new flagbearer — Oliver Barker-Vormawor

1 hour ago

Two suspects break police cells, beat female officer, escape at Kadjebi Two suspects break police cells, beat female officer, escape at Kadjebi 

1 hour ago

Police arrest six suspects with 1,195 boxes of tramadol ‘Red’ Police arrest six suspects with 1,195 boxes of tramadol ‘Red’

1 hour ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Mahama has legitimised galamsey by trading in illegal gold — Ahiagbah

5 hours ago

A new ant-gay law in Burkina Faso has sparked fears of a witch hunt. By Robyn Beck (AFP/File) Burkina's LGBTQ community fears 'witch hunt' after anti-gay law

5 hours ago

Voters line up to cast their ballots in Guineas constitutional referendum, four years after the military seized power. By Sidiki Keita (AFP) Polls close in army-run Guinea's vote on new constitution

23 hours ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson Galamsey: GMA has no moral right, they backed out when Organised Labour compelle...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line