Two suspects break police cells, beat female officer, escape at Kadjebi 

One of two suspects, who escaped from Police cells at the Kadjebi Police Station in the Oti Region on Saturday, afternoon, has been re-arrested.

The other one is being tracked to be apprehended with the Kadjebi Police Command placing a ransom of GHC2,000 on information leading to his recapture.

The suspects exploited the single presence of a Police officer on duty, broke the cell door, and assaulted the officer, and escaped from custody.

Superintendent Frank Nana Asomaning, the Kadjebi District Police Commander, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a telephone interview on Monday, said strenuous efforts were activated for his re-arrest, seeking public support.

He said the two suspects attacked the female Police officer on duty, beat her mercilessly, and fled.

L/Cpl. Gyapong has been rushed to the St. Mary Theresa Catholic Hospital in Dodi-Papase for medical attention, where she is responding to treatment.

Supt. Asomaning disclosed that one of the escapees was re-arrested on Sunday, September 21, and is currently in Police custody.

He added that efforts are underway to re-arrest the second escapee, and investigations into the incident have commenced.

GNA