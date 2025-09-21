ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station

  Sun, 21 Sep 2025
Social News E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station
SUN, 21 SEP 2025

Unrest has broken out in Kukurantumi, a community in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region, following the reported death of a suspect in police custody.

The incident, which has stirred anger among locals, triggered a violent reaction as irate youth besieged the Kukurantumi Police Station and set the facility on fire.

Residents have expressed deep frustration and are demanding clarity from the police on what led to the suspect’s death. The situation has heightened tensions in the town, with calls for accountability and transparency from law enforcement authorities.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

35 minutes ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson Galamsey: GMA has no moral right, they backed out when Organised Labour compelle...

35 minutes ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson 'I'm pleading with Mahama to grant sacked Gertrude Torkornoo her full pension be...

39 minutes ago

CAF League: Mahama supports Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko Football Clubs with $50,000 each CAF League: Mahama supports Bibiani Gold Stars, Asante Kotoko Football Clubs wit...

39 minutes ago

Retire Gertrude Torkornoo formally to protect entitlements – Ansa-Asare tells gov’t Retire Gertrude Torkornoo formally to protect entitlements – Ansa-Asare tells go...

39 minutes ago

GFL warns NDC against premature flagbearer campaigns GFL warns NDC against premature flagbearer campaigns

2 hours ago

Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies Clearance letter for recruitment of 50,000 teachers fake – GES clarifies

2 hours ago

Bring back Nkrumahs young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group Bring back Nkrumah's young pioneers to instil discipline among youth — Group

2 hours ago

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor Some of the most painful things being said in this flagbearer race threaten our ...

2 hours ago

E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station

2 hours ago

President Mahama leads delegation to UN General Assembly in New York President Mahama leads delegation to UN General Assembly in New York

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line