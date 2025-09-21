E/R: Angry youth burn Kukurantumi Police station

Unrest has broken out in Kukurantumi, a community in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region, following the reported death of a suspect in police custody.

The incident, which has stirred anger among locals, triggered a violent reaction as irate youth besieged the Kukurantumi Police Station and set the facility on fire.

Residents have expressed deep frustration and are demanding clarity from the police on what led to the suspect’s death. The situation has heightened tensions in the town, with calls for accountability and transparency from law enforcement authorities.