Fuelling Africa’s Digital Dream with India’s Tech Wisdom

India’s journey over the past decade under its Digital India programme offers valuable lessons for African nations as they chart their path toward digital transformation. Launched on July 1, 2015, the initiative sought to harness digital technologies to make governance more accessible, efficient, and inclusive. Ten years later, it has revolutionised service delivery and boosted India's digital economy, contributing over USD 200 billion annually and making up 11.74% of the GDP in 2022–23. The number of internet users surged from 251 million in 2014 to nearly 970 million by 2024, with over 218,000 villages connected to high-speed networks.

Africa, a continent with similar socio-economic challenges and vast digital potential, stands to gain immensely from India’s model. With many African nations now aiming to reduce digital divides and use technology to drive inclusive development, India’s cost-effective and scalable digital solutions present a blueprint worth replicating.

Parallel Challenges, Shared Opportunities

Africa’s current digital landscape mirrors India’s position a decade ago—low internet penetration, underdeveloped ICT infrastructure, and fragmented public service delivery. Like India, Africa must now leapfrog traditional development models and embrace digital tools to accelerate inclusive and sustainable progress.

India’s digital transformation was not merely a product of technological innovation but a carefully designed strategy rooted in policy coherence, affordability, and access. Africa can similarly build robust digital frameworks by drawing on India's experience and adapting them to local contexts.

One of the clearest examples of successful implementation is Aadhaar, India’s biometric digital ID system. With over a billion enrolees and a cost of around USD 1 per identity, Aadhaar now underpins essential services—from social welfare and healthcare to financial inclusion. African countries looking to improve public service delivery can adopt similar digital identity frameworks to ensure every citizen is accounted for and included.

India’s Role in Supporting Africa’s Digital Aspirations

India has proactively extended its digital expertise to Africa through bilateral initiatives, capacity building, and institutional partnerships. The India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) has served as a vital platform for launching ICT-related programmes across the continent. India has extended Lines of Credit (LoCs), grants, and technical assistance to establish IT centres in countries like Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, and Botswana.

Some noteworthy contributions include:

The Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT in Ghana.

The Cyber Tower in Mauritius.

A Centre of Excellence in IT at Al Azhar University in Egypt.

India’s first overseas campus of IIT in Zanzibar, launched in 2023, offering cutting-edge courses in Data Science and AI.

These efforts show a long-term commitment to building Africa’s digital capacity—not just through infrastructure but by fostering human capital and innovation.

India’s digital outreach to Africa began with the Pan Africa e-Network in 2009, offering tele-education and telemedicine services across the continent. This was expanded in 2019 through the e-VidyaBharati and e-ArogyaBharati (e-VBAB) initiative, connecting African citizens with Indian universities and healthcare providers.

Thousands of fully-funded scholarships have been granted under this initiative, enabling African students to pursue higher education in India. Simultaneously, telehealth services under e-VBAB have provided cost-effective medical consultations to remote regions. This low-cost, high-impact model showcases how technology can overcome barriers in access to health and education—issues that continue to challenge many African nations.

India’s private sector is also making meaningful contributions to Africa’s digital growth. For instance, Xtelify, a Bharti Airtel subsidiary, partnered with the Nigerian government to deploy AI-based solutions to improve public services and telecommunications infrastructure across 14 African markets. These partnerships demonstrate the value of leveraging Indian innovation to build scalable solutions tailored to African needs.

African governments have also shown interest in replicating Indian governance models. Namibia is exploring the use of electronic voting machines, and Ghana is adopting India’s Ujjwala scheme for clean cooking fuel distribution. Study tours and knowledge exchanges have further strengthened institutional linkages and created momentum for homegrown reforms inspired by India’s digital governance practices.

Digital identity is fundamental to efficient public administration, financial inclusion, and e-commerce. India’s Aadhaar has proven how a secure, low-cost digital ID system can reduce inefficiencies and enhance trust in government services. Many African countries still lack comprehensive identity frameworks, leaving large segments of the population invisible to the state.

By adopting similar approaches, African governments can accelerate access to banking, healthcare, subsidies, and social security. This is particularly vital in regions where paper-based systems are still prevalent and corruption or leakage in welfare delivery is common.

Africa boasts the world’s youngest population, with a median age of around 19. To turn this demographic into a dividend, substantial investments in digital skills development are needed. India’s experience with Skill India, Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, and the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme offers frameworks that can be adapted in African contexts.

Additionally, Africa must foster local innovation ecosystems. India’s thriving start-up scene—particularly in fintech, agri-tech, and health-tech—can provide replicable models for building sustainable digital enterprises. Supporting African entrepreneurs through incubation, mentorship, and venture capital—possibly through India-Africa joint ventures—could further unlock digital-led growth.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents a historic opportunity to create a single digital market across the continent. But for AfCFTA to succeed, countries must invest in cross-border data flows, digital infrastructure, and regulatory harmonisation.

India, with its experience in Unified Payments Interface (UPI), e-commerce, and data governance, can support Africa in shaping inclusive and interoperable digital systems. Indian companies, investors, and think tanks can collaborate with African stakeholders to develop infrastructure that supports the digital economy and trade facilitation.

The Road Ahead

India and Africa share not just developmental aspirations, but also a history of solidarity and cooperation. Their digital partnership exemplifies South-South collaboration that is mutually beneficial, rooted in shared challenges, and geared towards inclusive development.

As both regions confront the complexities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, digital cooperation can drive transformation in education, health, governance, and trade. With strategic alignment, political will, and grassroots implementation, India’s digital model can help Africa build a future that is more connected, equitable, and innovative.

In short, India’s digital journey offers Africa not just technology, but a proven template for inclusive and sustainable transformation—one that puts people first and ensures no one is left behind.