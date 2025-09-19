ModernGhana logo
'Nothing wrong with accepting our 'harmless' deported neighbours from US' — Franklin Cudjoe

  Fri, 19 Sep 2025
IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe, has condemned what he describes as rising xenophobic sentiments among Ghanaians over the acceptance of deportees from the United States.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Mr. Cudjoe questioned why some Ghanaians are reacting harshly towards individuals who overstayed their visas abroad and have now been returned home.

He stressed that these returnees are not hardened criminals and therefore do not deserve the hostility being directed at them.

“What even beats my mind is how dangerously xenophobic we have become. What is wrong with accepting our neighbours who admittedly, wrongly overstayed their visas and have been brought here? And they are not proven hardened criminals. Why all this viciousness? What is wrong with some of you?” he wrote.

Mr. Cudjoe further noted that Ghana already hosts thousands of West African nationals who cross into the country illegally through porous borders without proper documentation, yet little is said about them. In contrast, he argued, the deportees from the US are identifiable and traceable, making their presence in the country less of a security concern.

“You are lucky these harmless West African deportees are officially being ‘dumped’ here, who can all be identified and fed by whoever is sending them here. And you call yourselves Christians and Muslims? Have you ever heard of the story of the Good Samaritan in the bible? Stop it already!!” he added.

His comments come amid heated public discourse following reports that a number of West Africans deported from the US have been relocated to Ghana.

While some Ghanaians have expressed fears about security and resources, Cudjoe insists the deportees pose no threat and should instead be treated with dignity and compassion.

