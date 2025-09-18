ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Productivity Without Pause, Innovation Without Limits

Turning Numbers into Impact, Lessons from Rwanda and Beyond
Feature Article Industrial Ghana
THU, 18 SEP 2025
Industrial Ghana

GHANA When Numbers Rise but Impact Lags

Nations do not advance by counting businesses or tallying debt; they advance when numbers are converted into impact. Ghana’s story is both inspiring and sobering. With 1.86 million registered businesses in 2024 (Ghana Statistical Service, 2024) and public debt climbing to GHS628.8 billion by July 2025 (Bank of Ghana, 2025), our nation stands at a pivotal crossroads. We are a country rich in entrepreneurial energy, yet employment growth has not kept pace. We are a people endowed with resources, yet debt expansion outstrips productivity.

Still, hope is not lost. The Resetting Ghana Agenda is more than an aspiration — it is a call to discipline, strategy, and vision. The example of Rwanda demonstrates that nations can rebuild by turning tragedy into transformation. And Ghana today has its own promising building blocks — from strategic energy investments to a booming fintech ecosystem — waiting to be aligned into a coherent renaissance.

Rwanda’s Transformational Blueprint: Discipline as a National Asset

Rwanda’s transformation is a continental case study in deliberate policy-making. From the ruins of genocide in 1994, it has charted a disciplined course toward inclusive growth.

  • Sustained Growth: Averaging 7–8% GDP growth between 2000–2019 (World Bank, 2022).

  • SME Dominance: SMEs contribute 40% of GDP and employ 60% of the labor force (OECD, 2019).

  • Strategic Borrowing: Debt was tied to ICT, agriculture, and energy infrastructure.

  • Business Climate: Ranked 38th globally in Doing Business 2020 (World Bank, 2020).

At the heart of Rwanda’s model is the Business Development Fund (BDF), which de-risks SME financing by guaranteeing up to 75% of loans (MINECOFIN, 2021). This transformed small businesses into engines of employment and productivity.

Case Study: Rwanda’s ICT Leap

Rwanda’s boldest step was its 4,000-kilometer fiber-optic backbone, which positioned ICT as a pillar of national development. Today, the nation exports ICT services, fosters start-ups, and attracts global investors (UNCTAD, 2022).

For Ghana, the parallel is clear: borrowing must be disciplined, targeted at transformative infrastructure — agro-processing chains, renewable energy hubs, digital ecosystems, and industrial corridors that create permanent jobs and stabilize the cedi.

Ghana’s Emerging Pillars of Renewal

While challenges remain, Ghana is already laying the foundation for impact-driven growth:

  1. Energy Investments for Jobs
    In 2025, Ghana signed a US$1.5 billion deal with ENI, Vitol, and GNPC to raise gas output and optimize oil production. This venture promises not only to increase energy security but also to create jobs and strengthen critical infrastructure. If well-governed, this deal could signal a turning point in linking resource wealth to real economic empowerment.

  2. Fintech as a Growth Catalyst
    Ghana’s mobile money ecosystem is rewriting financial inclusion. By August 2025, mobile money transactions hit GHS354.1 billion, with 831 million transaction volumes, 25.1 million active accounts, and GHS4.9 billion in cross-network transfers. These numbers reflect not just financial activity but also the deepening of a cashless economy that empowers traders, farmers, and SMEs across urban and rural divides.

  3. The Debt Dilemma
    The IMF projects Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio will hit 60% by end-2025, rising sharply from 43.8% in June with a stock of GHS613 billion. This escalation raises critical questions about sustainability. Yet debt in itself is not evil; what matters is whether it finances consumption or catalyzes transformation. If Ghana borrows to fund energy projects, digital infrastructure, and industrial value chains, then debt becomes an investment in the future rather than a burden on generations.

From Numbers to National Impact

The Resetting Ghana journey must be about more than registering businesses or contracting loans. It must be about aligning enterprise with impact, borrowing with productivity, and innovation with national purpose.

Rwanda teaches us that transformation is possible when discipline underpins vision. Ghana’s energy partnerships, fintech revolution, and entrepreneurial vibrancy are raw materials for our renaissance. But they will only translate into prosperity when guided by clear policy execution, fiscal discipline, and national will.

As I have often declared:

  • “Ghana’s economic renewal will not come from counting businesses or tallying debt, but from converting numbers into impact, and transforming potential into prosperity.”

  • |Bismarck Kwesi Davis

The Resetting Ghana Agenda, powered by the 24-hour economy, the Big Push in infrastructure, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, must move from rhetoric to reality. That is how Ghana will not just count its opportunities but live its transformation — a nation reset for the global stage.

References

  • Bank of Ghana. (2025). Monthly Economic and Financial Data, July 2025. Accra: Bank of Ghana.

  • Ghana Statistical Service. (2024). Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES III). Accra: GSS.

  • International Monetary Fund. (2025). World Economic Outlook: Ghana Debt Forecast. Washington, DC: IMF.

  • MINECOFIN. (2021). Annual Report: Business Development Fund and SME Financing. Kigali: Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

  • Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). (2019). SME and Entrepreneurship Policy in Rwanda. Paris: OECD Publishing. https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264306065-en

  • United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). (2022). Digital Economy Report 2022. Geneva: UNCTAD.

  • World Bank. (2020). Doing Business 2020: Comparing Business Regulation in 190 Economies. Washington, DC: World Bank.

  • World Bank. (2022). Rwanda Economic Update: Seizing Opportunities for Growth. Washington, DC: World Bank.

Bismarck Kwesi Davis
Bismarck Kwesi Davis, © 2025

COO - Diamond Institute and Zealots Ghana International Forum. More I am Bismarck Kwesi Davis—a dynamic and multifaceted professional with an unwavering commitment to strategy, economics, and leadership. I approach every challenge with an open mind and a relentless drive for excellence, integrating my diverse experiences to create meaningful and lasting impact across every space I serve.

As a strategist, I specialize in developing innovative, actionable roadmaps that align vision with results. I thrive in complexity—analyzing risks, uncovering opportunities, and crafting data-driven solutions that propel goals into reality. Strategy, for me, isn’t just about plans—it’s about foresight, execution, and sustainable outcomes.

In economics, I bring together my background in Procurement and Supply Chain Management with a solid grounding in Strategic Lean Management. I focus on optimizing how goods and services are produced, moved, and consumed—applying keen insight to interpret trends and recommend strategic decisions that lead to efficient and sustainable growth.

As a businessman, I embrace both risk and innovation. I pursue ventures that challenge the norm and create tangible value. My entrepreneurial mindset is grounded in resilience, adaptability, and a focus on building enduring systems that stand the test of time.

Leadership, to me, is not a title—it’s a responsibility. I believe in leading by example, fostering collaboration, and inspiring others toward a common purpose. I hold myself to the highest standards of integrity and discipline, making clear, impactful decisions when it matters most.

I am a quick learner who thrives on precision and autonomy. Whether I’m executing clear instructions or forging new paths, I do so with purpose, consistency, and results. I’m constantly seeking knowledge—not for its own sake, but to add value, to improve, and to stay ahead.

Above all, I am driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence. I don’t merely participate—I lead. I don’t just adapt—I transform. And in every role I undertake, I strive to be a catalyst for progress and meaningful change.

— Bismarck Kwesi DavisColumn: Bismarck Kwesi Davis

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (74)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

September 18: Cedi fluctuates as dollar sells at GHS13.45 on forex market September 18: Cedi fluctuates as dollar sells at GHS13.45 on forex market 

2 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newcenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Ghana’s constitution has rendered judiciary the weakest arm of government — Elvi...

2 hours ago

GTEC revokes accreditation of three postgraduate programmes at IDTM GTEC revokes accreditation of three postgraduate programmes at IDTM

3 hours ago

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the late Asantehemaa Tears and tradition as Asanteman bids farewell to Queen Mother Nana Konadu Yiado...

3 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa 40 more West Africans to arrive in Ghana under US deportation arrangement — Abla...

3 hours ago

Majority Chief Whip in Parliament and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor CJ Torkonoo’s removal not just a demotion but also affects role as SC judge — Da...

3 hours ago

‘Get serious; NPP left gov’t 9 months ago’ — Miracles Aboagye on Prof Gyampo’s galamsey comment ‘Get serious; NPP left gov’t 9 months ago’ — Miracles Aboagye on Prof Gyampo’s g...

3 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo What credibility does NPP have to even whisper in galamsey fight? — Prof Gyampo ...

3 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo Galamsey: ‘I still stand by my demand for a state of emergency’ — Prof Gyampo

3 hours ago

A dedicated selfie space in the womens restroom of Zaza, a restaurant and lounge in Lagos, offers patrons over-the-top decor and mirrors. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) In Nigeria's nightclubs, the bathroom selfie is king - or, rather, queen

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line