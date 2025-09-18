Productivity Without Pause, Innovation Without Limits

GHANA — When Numbers Rise but Impact Lags

Nations do not advance by counting businesses or tallying debt; they advance when numbers are converted into impact. Ghana’s story is both inspiring and sobering. With 1.86 million registered businesses in 2024 (Ghana Statistical Service, 2024) and public debt climbing to GHS628.8 billion by July 2025 (Bank of Ghana, 2025), our nation stands at a pivotal crossroads. We are a country rich in entrepreneurial energy, yet employment growth has not kept pace. We are a people endowed with resources, yet debt expansion outstrips productivity.

Still, hope is not lost. The Resetting Ghana Agenda is more than an aspiration — it is a call to discipline, strategy, and vision. The example of Rwanda demonstrates that nations can rebuild by turning tragedy into transformation. And Ghana today has its own promising building blocks — from strategic energy investments to a booming fintech ecosystem — waiting to be aligned into a coherent renaissance.

Rwanda’s Transformational Blueprint: Discipline as a National Asset

Rwanda’s transformation is a continental case study in deliberate policy-making. From the ruins of genocide in 1994, it has charted a disciplined course toward inclusive growth.

Sustained Growth : Averaging 7–8% GDP growth between 2000–2019 (World Bank, 2022).

SME Dominance : SMEs contribute 40% of GDP and employ 60% of the labor force (OECD, 2019).

Strategic Borrowing : Debt was tied to ICT, agriculture, and energy infrastructure.

Business Climate: Ranked 38th globally in Doing Business 2020 (World Bank, 2020).

At the heart of Rwanda’s model is the Business Development Fund (BDF), which de-risks SME financing by guaranteeing up to 75% of loans (MINECOFIN, 2021). This transformed small businesses into engines of employment and productivity.

Case Study: Rwanda’s ICT Leap

Rwanda’s boldest step was its 4,000-kilometer fiber-optic backbone, which positioned ICT as a pillar of national development. Today, the nation exports ICT services, fosters start-ups, and attracts global investors (UNCTAD, 2022).

For Ghana, the parallel is clear: borrowing must be disciplined, targeted at transformative infrastructure — agro-processing chains, renewable energy hubs, digital ecosystems, and industrial corridors that create permanent jobs and stabilize the cedi.

Ghana’s Emerging Pillars of Renewal

While challenges remain, Ghana is already laying the foundation for impact-driven growth:

Energy Investments for Jobs

In 2025, Ghana signed a US$1.5 billion deal with ENI, Vitol, and GNPC to raise gas output and optimize oil production. This venture promises not only to increase energy security but also to create jobs and strengthen critical infrastructure. If well-governed, this deal could signal a turning point in linking resource wealth to real economic empowerment. Fintech as a Growth Catalyst

Ghana’s mobile money ecosystem is rewriting financial inclusion. By August 2025, mobile money transactions hit GHS354.1 billion, with 831 million transaction volumes, 25.1 million active accounts, and GHS4.9 billion in cross-network transfers. These numbers reflect not just financial activity but also the deepening of a cashless economy that empowers traders, farmers, and SMEs across urban and rural divides. The Debt Dilemma

The IMF projects Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio will hit 60% by end-2025, rising sharply from 43.8% in June with a stock of GHS613 billion. This escalation raises critical questions about sustainability. Yet debt in itself is not evil; what matters is whether it finances consumption or catalyzes transformation. If Ghana borrows to fund energy projects, digital infrastructure, and industrial value chains, then debt becomes an investment in the future rather than a burden on generations.

From Numbers to National Impact

The Resetting Ghana journey must be about more than registering businesses or contracting loans. It must be about aligning enterprise with impact, borrowing with productivity, and innovation with national purpose.

Rwanda teaches us that transformation is possible when discipline underpins vision. Ghana’s energy partnerships, fintech revolution, and entrepreneurial vibrancy are raw materials for our renaissance. But they will only translate into prosperity when guided by clear policy execution, fiscal discipline, and national will.

As I have often declared:

“Ghana’s economic renewal will not come from counting businesses or tallying debt, but from converting numbers into impact, and transforming potential into prosperity.”

|Bismarck Kwesi Davis

The Resetting Ghana Agenda, powered by the 24-hour economy, the Big Push in infrastructure, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, must move from rhetoric to reality. That is how Ghana will not just count its opportunities but live its transformation — a nation reset for the global stage.

