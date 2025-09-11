Every regional capital will become a duty-free zone under my presidency — Bawumia

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has unveiled plans to make every regional capital in Ghana a duty-free zone if elected President in the 2028 general elections.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant said the initiative will expand business opportunities, reduce costs for traders, and create more jobs across the country.

Speaking during a flagbearer campaign engagement in the Ashanti Region, the 2024 NPP flagbearer noted that Tema currently hosts the only duty-free zone in Ghana, a situation he described as limiting.

“I want to help businesses in Ghana. We have only one duty-free zone in Ghana which is located at Tema. I want to change that.

“Every regional capital will become a duty-free zone if I am elected as President. So Kumasi will have a duty-free zone, and so will Takoradi. This will help businesses expand and create jobs,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia also appealed to NPP delegates to give him the mandate in the upcoming primaries, assuring them of his capacity to transform the economy.

“I have ideas to create jobs, so give me the opportunity. I have already shown you what I can do, and I will do more if given the chance,” he stressed.