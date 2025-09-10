ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

How to Start a Small Manufacturing Business in Ghana: A Practical Guide by SKB Journal

Feature Article How to Start a Small Manufacturing Business in Ghana: A Practical Guide by SKB Journal
WED, 10 SEP 2025

Manufacturing is often called the heartbeat of economic growth — and for good reason. Nations that invest in local industries create more jobs, strengthen their currency, and reduce dependency on foreign goods. In Ghana, however, the shelves of our shops and supermarkets are still dominated by imports. From soap and detergents to packaged food, textiles, and plastics, much of what we consume could be produced right here at home.

This is where small-scale manufacturing comes in. Beyond being a profitable venture, it offers everyday entrepreneurs the chance to contribute to Ghana’s industrialization agenda, including the government’s One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative. The opportunities are vast: agro-processing, household goods, and even fashion and apparel. Each area holds potential for local production and export.

But starting a small factory is not as simple as buying equipment and opening shop remarked an SKB Journal Writer. It requires careful planning and step-by-step execution. You’ll need to:

  • Choose your product wisely — think demand, raw material availability, and startup capital.

  • Register your business with the Registrar General’s Department and secure the necessary permits from agencies like the FDA and your local assembly.

  • Set up operations strategically, keeping in mind location, utilities, equipment, and skilled labour.

  • Find funding through personal savings, microfinance, investor partnerships, or government support programs.

  • Market and distribute effectively, whether through local shops, online platforms, or export channels.

Of course, there are challenges — from unstable utilities to competition from cheaper imports. But with persistence, innovation, and the right strategy, many Ghanaian entrepreneurs have successfully built thriving factories from modest beginnings.

👉 For the full step-by-step breakdown — including insider tips on scaling your factory and overcoming common hurdles — read the complete guide on SKB Journal.

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2025

Entrepreneur | Digital Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, writer, and digital consultant passionate about creating impactful stories and business solutions. He is the Founder & CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, a dynamic company with subsidiaries in digital marketing, logistics, publishing, and risk management.

Through his publishing arm, SamBoad Publishing, Samuel oversees five fast-growing online news platforms—Accra Sports News, SKB Journal and Accra Street Journal. Collectively, these platforms deliver business insights, health updates, innovation trends, sports news, and in-depth analysis tailored to readers in Ghana and across Africa.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller and thought leader.

Beyond publishing, Samuel has worked with top brands in insurance, health, and pharmaceuticals as a digital marketing consultant, helping them craft strategies that merge storytelling with measurable growth.

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

📌 Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on Modern Ghana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, health, and innovation landscapes. Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu too on all socials with name Samuel Kwame Boadu or @iamsamboadColumn: Samuel Kwame Boadu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (56)

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako I nearly died in EOCO custody; I started seeing my dead relatives — Chairman Won...

3 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NDC has been scaring and intimidating NPP members since winning power — Bawumia

4 hours ago

NSA establishes committee to fight ghost names with new posting software NSA establishes committee to fight ghost names with new posting software

4 hours ago

Former Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T. Hammond We’ll suffer if Bawumia is not elected President in 2028 – KT Hammond

4 hours ago

Mahama commits $50million to boost Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing drive Mahama commits $50million to boost Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing drive

4 hours ago

Former Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T. Hammond It's madness to say Bawumia is a Muslim so he can't be President – KT Hammond

4 hours ago

Sacked NSA Director-General officially hands over to his deputy Ruth Seddoh as Acting D-G 'Sacked' NSA Director-General officially hands over to his deputy Ruth Seddoh as...

5 hours ago

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrews Asiamah Amoako NPP flagbearer race: ‘NPP is better off presenting Bawumia in 2028 polls’ — Asia...

5 hours ago

If people talk about poverty, I know what it is... – Afenyo-Markin inspires Volta students "If people talk about poverty, I know what it is..." – Afenyo-Markin inspires Vo...

5 hours ago

TDC blocks Chinese developer from encroaching on public streets at Community 10 TDC blocks Chinese developer from encroaching on public streets at Community 10

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line