Alhaji Tanko Abdul Rauf returns as Hajj Board Chairman amid calls for reform

Alhaji Tanko Abdul Rauf has been appointed Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board following the dissolution of the Hajj Taskforce, marking his return to a role he last held nine years ago.

The Ghana Hajj Agents Association, in a statement congratulating him, described his reappointment as a divine blessing and a crucial step toward restoring confidence in the management of Hajj in Ghana.

“This marks not only a new chapter in the administration of the Hajj in Ghana but being his second coming into this critical role, having led the Board nine years ago, if Allah has brought him once again to this responsibility, it is a divine favour,” the statement read.

The association took aim at last year’s administration, insisting that the Islamic community’s lost trust must now be rebuilt by a leader with deep institutional memory. It also highlighted unresolved challenges from the 2025 Hajj, including unpaid commissions, outstanding refunds for pilgrims who could not travel, unapproved deductions and widespread mistrust.

“His tenure begins at a difficult moment: the 2025 Hajj has not been fully closed, and outstanding issues remain unresolved. These include unpaid commissions, unsettled refunds for pilgrims who could not travel, unapproved deductions and lingering mistrust. Addressing these matters in collaboration with the immediate taskforce is essential, so that he may begin this new mandate on a clean slate,” the release said.

Signed by the association’s chairman, Alhassan Zakaria, the statement urged Alhaji Tanko to champion competence, accountability and excellence to replace what it described as “inefficiency, incompetency and ineptitude.”

They also pressed for improvements in flight arrangements, housing, feeding, transportation, healthcare and stronger safeguards against infiltration.

“Paid pilgrims must never again be denied the comfort and dignity they deserve,” the statement concluded.

Alhaji Tanko Abdul Rauf, who once served as Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori, now faces the task of steering the Hajj Board through a period of high expectations and urgent reforms.