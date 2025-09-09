ModernGhana logo
Kadjebi residents rejoice as heavy rains set in Oti Region

  Tue, 09 Sep 2025
Residents of Kadjebi in the Oti Region welcomed with great joy a heavy downpour that occurred on Monday, September 8, 2025, viewing it as a positive sign for the upcoming farming season.

Farmers across the district expressed optimism that the rains, if sustained, would significantly boost crop yields.

The rainfall, which many described as timely, is expected to enhance the growth of key staples such as maize, cocoyam, and pepper.

Speaking to this portal, Mr. Solomon Lotsu, an agriculturist, reaffirmed his earlier prediction of abundant rainfall during the minor season.

He noted that the rainy pattern was expected to persist until the end of October and encouraged farmers to take advantage of the conditions by preparing their fields for planting.

“This is the ideal time for cultivation,” Mr. Lotsu stated. “With proper land preparation and timely planting, we can anticipate a bumper harvest.”

Among the many elated residents was Efo George, a farmer based in Martin Kordzi, a suburb of Kadjebi. Visibly pleased, he said the rain came at a crucial time for his crops.

“My maize, cocoyam, and pepper have all been struggling in dry conditions. This rain is a blessing. If it continues like this, we are going to have a very good season,” he stated.

In a similar vein, Madam Justine Amegatse, a resident of Cocoa Market, a suburb of Kadjebi, expressed her delight.

She emphasised that maize, in particular, requires consistent rainfall to thrive.

“I've been worried about my maize farm,” she said. “Now that the rains have come, I'm hopeful the crops will do well.”

The recent rainfall has not only brought relief to farmers but has also reignited hope for food security and improved livelihoods in the district.

