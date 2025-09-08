Felix Gyamfi reassigned from National Service Authority to Finance Ministry, deputy takes over

The Acting Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Felix Gyamfi, has been abruptly moved to the Ministry of Finance, a reassignment that takes effect immediately.

The Acting Deputy Director-General, Ruth Dela Seddoh has been told to take over from Felix Gyamfi as Acting Director-General.

The decision comes less than seven months after his appointment in January 2025 and has stirred debate in public service circles about the reasons behind his sudden removal.

Information picked at the corridors of power suggests that Mr Gyamfi's removal followed tensions over the posting of new National Service Personnel. Following an audit of the service’s online portal, delays in deployment triggered friction between Mr. Gyamfi and his supervising minister, George Opare Addo.

The Minister of Youth Development is said to have pushed for the creation of a completely new deployment portal to close loopholes, while Mr. Gyamfi reportedly argued that the existing system could be refined rather than discarded.