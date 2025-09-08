ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Felix Gyamfi reassigned from National Service Authority to Finance Ministry, deputy takes over

  Mon, 08 Sep 2025
Headlines Felix Gyamfi and Ruth Dela Seddoh
MON, 08 SEP 2025
Felix Gyamfi and Ruth Dela Seddoh

The Acting Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Felix Gyamfi, has been abruptly moved to the Ministry of Finance, a reassignment that takes effect immediately.

The Acting Deputy Director-General, Ruth Dela Seddoh has been told to take over from Felix Gyamfi as Acting Director-General.

The decision comes less than seven months after his appointment in January 2025 and has stirred debate in public service circles about the reasons behind his sudden removal.

Information picked at the corridors of power suggests that Mr Gyamfi's removal followed tensions over the posting of new National Service Personnel. Following an audit of the service’s online portal, delays in deployment triggered friction between Mr. Gyamfi and his supervising minister, George Opare Addo.

The Minister of Youth Development is said to have pushed for the creation of a completely new deployment portal to close loopholes, while Mr. Gyamfi reportedly argued that the existing system could be refined rather than discarded.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah Mahama can’t implement 24-hour economy even if given 20 years — Ekow Assafuah

36 minutes ago

Former NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko Adams Mahama’s Family rebukes Paul Afoko over murder case remarks

37 minutes ago

Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo Edudzi Tameklo dismisses Bawumia’s claim to Mobile Money Interoperability

39 minutes ago

WASSCE: How Housemistress was assaulted for preventing student from cheating at Wesley SHS in Konongo WASSCE: How Housemistress was assaulted for preventing student from cheating at ...

1 hour ago

Legal practitioner and social activist, Oliver Barker Vormawor Plea bargain must be made a mandatory aspect of all offences — Oliver Barker

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Mahama to host media at Presidency on September 10 to answer pressing questions

1 hour ago

Felix Gyamfi and Ruth Dela Seddoh Felix Gyamfi reassigned from National Service Authority to Finance Ministry, dep...

1 hour ago

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Armah-Kofi Buah praised for resolving Azumah Resources-Engineer and Planners iss...

2 hours ago

Akwatia defeat: Current NPP executives must bow out when the applause is louder - Lecturer Akwatia defeat: Current NPP executives must bow out when the applause is louder ...

2 hours ago

Veteran journalist and former Judicial Council member Elizabeth Ohene Torkornoo’s removal: ‘We shall all live to regret this short-term, high-handed e...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line