Fifty 50 Club donates 30 Metal Bunk Beds to Fomena T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS after fire outbreak

An Obuasi-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), the Fifty 50 Club, has donated 30 metal bunk beds valued at GHS 24,000 to Fomena T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School.

The support is meant to ease the accommodation crisis at Ahmed House, the school’s only female dormitory, which was ravaged by fire in February, displacing more than 200 female students.

The donation is part of a series of interventions marking the Club’s 5th anniversary. Just last week, the group provided a laptop and medical equipment to the Bodwesango Catholic Hospital and paid school and hostel fees for a third-year medical student at KNUST, bringing the total value of its recent projects to GHS 55,000.

At a short presentation ceremony, the Club’s President, Jacob Edmund Acquah, said the gesture reflects the group’s mission to impact lives and support education. He explained that the intervention was in direct response to an urgent appeal from the school after the blaze destroyed more than 100 beds.

“We responded swiftly knowing how urgent the situation was. We consider this a critical support to education, which is a key focus area of our Club. These beds will serve 60 students, and we will bring additional beds to support 40 more,” he said.

A Timely Relief

Headmaster Osman Yaw Baidoo, who received the donation, expressed deep gratitude, describing the support as a timely relief. He recalled how the fire forced authorities to redistribute the affected students into other dormitories, creating severe overcrowding.

“The fire destroyed more than 100 beds, which meant we had to distribute the girls among other dormitories. This caused so much discomfort, but now that these beds are in, we are going to install them and bring the girls back to their original dormitories,” he said.

Mr. Baidoo stressed that the donation not only reduced the school’s burden of finding alternative accommodation but also restored the welfare and psychological stability of the affected students, which he said was vital to their academic progress.

As part of its anniversary projects, the Fifty 50 Club has also announced plans to begin construction of a GHS 70,000 children’s weighing center at Kyekyewere in Obuasi.