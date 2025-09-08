ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fifty 50 Club donates 30 Metal Bunk Beds to Fomena T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS after fire outbreak

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
Donations Fifty 50 Club donates 30 Metal Bunk Beds to Fomena T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS after fire outbreak
MON, 08 SEP 2025

An Obuasi-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), the Fifty 50 Club, has donated 30 metal bunk beds valued at GHS 24,000 to Fomena T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School.

The support is meant to ease the accommodation crisis at Ahmed House, the school’s only female dormitory, which was ravaged by fire in February, displacing more than 200 female students.

The donation is part of a series of interventions marking the Club’s 5th anniversary. Just last week, the group provided a laptop and medical equipment to the Bodwesango Catholic Hospital and paid school and hostel fees for a third-year medical student at KNUST, bringing the total value of its recent projects to GHS 55,000.

At a short presentation ceremony, the Club’s President, Jacob Edmund Acquah, said the gesture reflects the group’s mission to impact lives and support education. He explained that the intervention was in direct response to an urgent appeal from the school after the blaze destroyed more than 100 beds.

“We responded swiftly knowing how urgent the situation was. We consider this a critical support to education, which is a key focus area of our Club. These beds will serve 60 students, and we will bring additional beds to support 40 more,” he said.

A Timely Relief

Headmaster Osman Yaw Baidoo, who received the donation, expressed deep gratitude, describing the support as a timely relief. He recalled how the fire forced authorities to redistribute the affected students into other dormitories, creating severe overcrowding.

“The fire destroyed more than 100 beds, which meant we had to distribute the girls among other dormitories. This caused so much discomfort, but now that these beds are in, we are going to install them and bring the girls back to their original dormitories,” he said.

Mr. Baidoo stressed that the donation not only reduced the school’s burden of finding alternative accommodation but also restored the welfare and psychological stability of the affected students, which he said was vital to their academic progress.

As part of its anniversary projects, the Fifty 50 Club has also announced plans to begin construction of a GHS 70,000 children’s weighing center at Kyekyewere in Obuasi.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Blakk Rasta leads ‘MAD’ walk in Accra, calls for patriotism and national discipline Blakk Rasta leads ‘MAD’ walk in Accra, calls for patriotism and national discipl...

2 hours ago

DSTV, Sam George dispute calls for boardroom solution, not public showdown – Benjamin Quashie DSTV, Sam George dispute calls for boardroom solution, not public showdown – Ben...

3 hours ago

Kenya has some of the lowest light pollution levels in the world, a clear asset for astro-tourism. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP) 'Blood Moon' rises as Kenya looks to the stars for tourism

7 hours ago

Chairman COKA calls for more women appointment to bridge gender gap Chairman COKA calls for more women appointment to bridge gender gap

7 hours ago

Premature babies dying over lack of ventilators at hospitals - KATH Neonatal Specialist Premature babies dying over lack of ventilators at hospitals - KATH Neonatal Spe...

7 hours ago

Mothers abandoning newborns due to strange appearance, medical conditions — KATH Neonatal Specialist Mothers abandoning newborns due to strange appearance, medical conditions — KATH...

7 hours ago

Kumasi: Residents stop family from burying corpse near river in Santasi Kumasi: Residents stop family from burying corpse near river in Santasi

7 hours ago

Cable theft plunges Sofoline interchange project into darkness - Urban Roads Department Cable theft plunges Sofoline interchange project into darkness - Urban Roads Dep...

7 hours ago

Why the rush to sack Chief Justice Whiles the committee had two more petitions to deal with? - Manhyia South MP quizzes Mahama Why the rush to sack Chief Justice Whiles the committee had two more petitions t...

7 hours ago

Not every error or offence meet the constitutional threshold to remove Chief Justice’ - Manhyia South MP Not every error or offence meet the constitutional threshold to remove Chief Jus...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line