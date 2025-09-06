Death Is A Thief, A Tripetide Force Of Intelligence

Death has made me realise that time is not an ally and on holidays

I thought I had time to settle scores

mend wounds and dress exposing scars

I thought time would present it's self like the bride in a gown in the morning dew

so I could see the groom in me and kiss my longing pain away

I thought the clock had stopped

and the unforseen tokens of grief would never knock on our home

Just as I thought we were immortalized

'coz God was always nigh

the hidden secrets unknown to men

robbed us of unsaid and unspoken feelings

To this,

I have lumbered as a giant in the dark

walked as a midget in the afternoon light

seeking weired answers

but Time says,

If you are sick, find healing within

If you are unforgiven, learn to forget

If you are pained, learn to be happy for all men are fighting demons, too

If you think all men are evil, revise your notes

For, men will be men, and we can not live in isolation without love.

Let's live together in the physique

And let's live the fight of the spirit to God.

For Death will make you feel guilty even in the midst of uncommon men

So forgive the 'witch' but walk in discernment

love the 'wizard' you think you know

and say hello often

but walk in tongues of spirit

Stop imagining vain things

for obsession breeds a feeding ground for demons.

'Tis I say,

You can have all the powers therein

But my God prescribes over the great Assembly

and it is only him that knoweth the secrets that confront men.

Michael Kwaku Kesse Somuah

AD 2025

