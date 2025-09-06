Death Is A Thief, A Tripetide Force Of Intelligence

Death has made me realise that time is not an ally and on holidays
I thought I had time to settle scores
mend wounds and dress exposing scars
I thought time would present it's self like the bride in a gown in the morning dew
so I could see the groom in me and kiss my longing pain away
I thought the clock had stopped
and the unforseen tokens of grief would never knock on our home
Just as I thought we were immortalized
'coz God was always nigh
the hidden secrets unknown to men
robbed us of unsaid and unspoken feelings
To this,
I have lumbered as a giant in the dark
walked as a midget in the afternoon light
seeking weired answers
but Time says,
If you are sick, find healing within
If you are unforgiven, learn to forget
If you are pained, learn to be happy for all men are fighting demons, too
If you think all men are evil, revise your notes
For, men will be men, and we can not live in isolation without love.
Let's live together in the physique
And let's live the fight of the spirit to God.
For Death will make you feel guilty even in the midst of uncommon men
So forgive the 'witch' but walk in discernment
love the 'wizard' you think you know
and say hello often
but walk in tongues of spirit
Stop imagining vain things
for obsession breeds a feeding ground for demons.
'Tis I say,
You can have all the powers therein
But my God prescribes over the great Assembly
and it is only him that knoweth the secrets that confront men.
Michael Kwaku Kesse Somuah
AD 2025
www.mkksomuah.wordpress.com