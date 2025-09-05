Isaac Tandoh appointed acting CEO of Minerals Commission

The Minerals Commission is set for a new chapter in leadership, as Isaac Tandoh, the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Small-scale and Industrial Minerals, has been appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer effective September 16, 2025.

The announcement was made during a joint management and staff meeting on September 2, 2025, by Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Yusif Sulemana, on behalf of sector Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

The shake-up comes after the reassignment of the current CEO, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, who will now serve at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as Technical Advisor. The Ministry explained that the move underscores government’s desire to tap directly into Mr. Ayisi’s expertise in mining regulation, governance, and institutional reforms.

Mr. Tandoh, who brings more than two decades of leadership in Ghana’s mining industry, has held positions including Mine Manager and worked with leading large-scale companies before joining the Commission.

In his acceptance remarks, he pledged to continue the Commission’s mission. “I remain committed to building on the foundation laid by Mr. Ayisi and steering the Commission towards its next phase of growth,” he said.

Deputy Minister Sulemana praised Mr. Ayisi for his dedicated service and called on Commission staff to remain calm, focused, and supportive to ensure a seamless handover.

The Commission, in a statement, extended its best wishes to Mr. Ayisi in his new role while affirming its full backing for Mr. Tandoh as he takes the helm.