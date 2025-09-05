ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 05 Sep 2025 Mining

Isaac Tandoh appointed acting CEO of Minerals Commission

  Fri, 05 Sep 2025
Isaac Tandoh appointed acting CEO of Minerals Commission

The Minerals Commission is set for a new chapter in leadership, as Isaac Tandoh, the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Small-scale and Industrial Minerals, has been appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer effective September 16, 2025.

The announcement was made during a joint management and staff meeting on September 2, 2025, by Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Yusif Sulemana, on behalf of sector Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

The shake-up comes after the reassignment of the current CEO, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, who will now serve at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as Technical Advisor. The Ministry explained that the move underscores government’s desire to tap directly into Mr. Ayisi’s expertise in mining regulation, governance, and institutional reforms.

Mr. Tandoh, who brings more than two decades of leadership in Ghana’s mining industry, has held positions including Mine Manager and worked with leading large-scale companies before joining the Commission.

In his acceptance remarks, he pledged to continue the Commission’s mission. “I remain committed to building on the foundation laid by Mr. Ayisi and steering the Commission towards its next phase of growth,” he said.

Deputy Minister Sulemana praised Mr. Ayisi for his dedicated service and called on Commission staff to remain calm, focused, and supportive to ensure a seamless handover.

The Commission, in a statement, extended its best wishes to Mr. Ayisi in his new role while affirming its full backing for Mr. Tandoh as he takes the helm.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George Gov’t appoints KPMG as transaction advisor for proposed AT–Telecel merger

13 minutes ago

Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Minister Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Min...

41 minutes ago

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George Gov’t, MultiChoice form joint committee to slash DStv prices

43 minutes ago

Bono East records over 6,000 cases of typhoid annually — Environmental Health Officer Bono East records over 6,000 cases of typhoid annually — Environmental Health Of...

43 minutes ago

2025 WASSCE: 14 arrested nationwide over malpractice – WAEC 2025 WASSCE: 14 arrested nationwide over malpractice – WAEC

43 minutes ago

Public toilet on plot of land was sold to NPP Tema Central secretary for GH¢2,000 — TDC MD reveals Public toilet on plot of land was sold to NPP Tema Central secretary for GH¢2,00...

1 hour ago

WAEC to release private 2025 BECE results today WAEC to release private 2025 BECE results today

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong NPP race: Contesting costs GH¢4.6m because of 'shameful' GH¢4 million developmen...

1 hour ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Ms. Shamima Muslim Shamima Muslim reaffirms Mahama's commitment to press freedom at PRINPAG swearin...

1 hour ago

Isaac Tandoh appointed acting CEO of Minerals Commission Isaac Tandoh appointed acting CEO of Minerals Commission

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line