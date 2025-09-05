Shamima Muslim reaffirms Mahama's commitment to press freedom at PRINPAG swearing-in

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his government’s commitment to safeguarding press freedom and protecting the welfare of journalists across the country.

His message was delivered on his behalf by Ms. Shamima Muslim, representing the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, at the swearing-in of new executives of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) at the Tang Hotel in Accra.

As a member of the “inky fraternity,” President Mahama stressed that the media plays a vital role in governance and deserves full protection. Ms. Muslim recalled that when a journalist was assaulted during the Ablekuma North election re-run, swift disciplinary action was taken against the senior police officer responsible. She assured that any future attacks on journalists brought to the President’s attention “would be swiftly dealt with.”

She added that the unresolved murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale remains “on the front burner,” affirming the President’s determination to see justice served.

On access to information, she said President Mahama is committed to making the Right to Information law fully operational to empower the media. Emphasizing the interdependence of the press and state, she noted that “there can be no government without the media and there can be no media without government,” urging deeper collaboration between the two.

Ms. Muslim commended PRINPAG’s leadership for incorporating bloggers into its ranks, saying the move will promote regulation and ethics. She also highlighted a proposed bill aimed at curbing hate speech and misinformation, warning that “all are vulnerable to this anomaly.”

Newly sworn-in PRINPAG President, David Sitsofe Tamakloe, raised concerns about the poor remuneration of journalists, lamenting that reporters are often treated “as hungry puppies through the provision of paltry sums of money which can hardly buy a decent lunch.” He pledged to champion better welfare for journalists, including scholarships for professional training, and called for a united push to elevate journalism as a profession.

He paid tribute to the former leadership, led by Edwin Arthur, who in his farewell remarks recounted achievements including securing a secretariat and office furnishings with support from Corporate Ghana. Arthur urged the new executives to steer clear of political bias, cautioning that partisanship could damage the association’s credibility.

The ceremony drew prominent figures, including former PRINPAG President Gina Ama Blay, EOCO boss Raymond Archer, National Media Commission Chairperson Prof. Akua Opokua Britwum, who chaired the occasion, and Daily Dispatch Editor Ben Ephson.