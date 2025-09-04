Nana Agyemang Badu II donates $100,000 for COBAANA’s dialysis projects and urges diaspora unity

The Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional area and the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II has urged the diaspora in the USA and Canada to unite as one people in their quest to foster developmental projects in Ghana.

Speaking at the just ended Annual Convention of the Council of Bono and Ahafo Associations of North America (COBAANA), in Denver, Colorado, the paramount chief, who was the special guest of honor at the occasion, said the time has come for Ghanaians to put aside tribal differences as there’s strength in unity. He mentioned that remittances from the diaspora to Ghana contributes immensely to the country’s GDP but lamented on the excessiveness of import duty which has been hindering the exportation of goods from North America, Europe, and other parts of the world to Ghana. He decried the attitude and practice of some people in Ghana who mismanage resources sent to them from their relatives abroad and has led to many in the diaspora deciding not to remit to them for future projects. Osagyefo pleaded with the law makers of Ghana to reverse the laws that prohibit dual citizens from being elected to parliament.

The event which was well attended by COBAANA members from all 15 chapters spread across the United States and Canada with the team, The Health of Our People is Our Concern, saw other important dignitaries from Ghana, including traditional rulers from all the regions.

Amongst the dignitaries were Odeneho Dr. Afram Brimpong III, Omanhene of Suma Traditional area and a member of Ghana’s Council of state; His excellency Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo, the Bono Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); members of parliament from Sunyani East - Hon. Seid Mubarak; Berekum East - Hon. Simon Ampaabeng Kyeremeh, Mr. Ransford Antwi – CEO of Sun City Group of Companies and COBAANA’s representative in Ghana, and Mrs. Naquetta Ricks – Colorado state representative, amongst others.

In his welcoming address, the chairman of COBAANA, Dr. DeGraft Kwafo Gyan expressed his appreciation to Nananom, the parliamentarians from our regions, the immediate past and present COBAANA executives, and all invited guest for their support to help COBAANA achieve its goal of building Dialysis Centers in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions, the first of which is being sited in Sunyani, the Bono regional capital. He also stated that COBAANA is working on providing mechanized boreholes for some of the communities in the three regions.

COBAANA is an umbrella association of all citizens from the hitherto Brong Ahafo region who have come together to serve as a developmental partner to their motherland. Despite the division of the region into three separate regions, the association decided to remain one because as they put it, “what unites them is more than what divides them.”

The event chairperson, Nana Bennet Akantoa in his remarks said that “the Ghanaian diaspora continues to be a powerful force in shaping both the image and the progress of our country. Through remittances, investments, skills, and knowledge, Ghanaians abroad are helping to build schools, expand businesses, and provide opportunities for the next generation. Indeed, the diaspora is not just a support system for Ghana—it is an extension of Ghana’s strength and vision for the future. Our journey however is not complete, we need to use this occasion not only to celebrate, but to commit to mentoring our youth, to lifting one another up, and to channeling our talents into ventures that transform lives both here in North America and back home in Ghana.”

The co-guest speakers of the event, Hon. Millicent Amankwah and Hon. Stugard Kwabena Kyere urged all gathered to unite and contribute meaningfully towards the construction of the dialysis centers. The Sunyani West member of parliament expressed her appreciation to COBAANA for Constructing a six-classroom block for the people of Ayakomaso, a farming community in her constituency.

The three-day event which included a tour to the red rocks mountains, a youth talent night, and a party in the park picnic; was climaxed with a fund-raising dinner dance at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in the Tech City of Denver. Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II donated One hundred thousand dollars (US$100,000.00) and one thousand bags of cement towards the construction of the dialysis center in Sunyani.

Dr. Nick Danso Abeam, CEO of Ghana Link Network Service who was represented by Mr. Raymond Amaglo, donated fifty thousand dollars (US$50,000.00) whilst the members of parliament from the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions together donated forty thousand dollars (US$40,000.00) to support the dialysis project, amongst others.

Both the COBAANA King and Queen retain their seats for yet another year. The convention ended with a picnic in the park with lots of food, music, and entertainment. The local planning committee was applauded for such a memorable convention. The chairperson of the Chicago chapter took over the ceremonial baton from the Denver chapter Chairman, as the host of the 2026 convention.

Author: William Owusu (Baffour Owusu Sika Aduomi)

General Secretary – COBAANA