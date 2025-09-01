Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race has begun with all five aspirants who picked forms to contest the position filing their completed forms with the party's Presidential Elections Committee as of August 28, 2025.

The five aspirants, Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, are seeking the approval of the NPP delegates in the contest scheduled for January 31, 2026.

The winner of the presidential primary will lead the NPP into the 2028 general election with the aim of reclaiming power from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Aspirants' Messages

The first to file his nomination was the former NPP General Secretary, Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, who describes himself as a unifier who can win the 2028 election and help rebuild and restore hope for the party that is currently rallying its members to unite.

Mr. Agyepong, speaking during his filing, said the country is at a critical juncture and requires a new dawn of leadership to address decades of mismanagement and neglect, particularly in the area of land ownership and natural resource governance.

“My heart continues to bleed over the trajectory of our beloved country. That is why I believe there is a compelling need to usher in a new dawn, a new era where Ghana is engineered back to prosperity,” he said.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, followed suit with the submission of his nomination forms to the Presidential Elections Committee accompanied by a huge crowd of followers, many of whom describe him as capable of transforming the economic fortunes of the country through job creation, especially for the youth.

Mr. Agyapong, who re-echoed the sentiments of his followers, said, “We want somebody who can create businesses for the youth of this country. Some people have ideas. But I have bold ideas and creativity.”

Mr. Agyapong, who contested against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2023 NPP presidential primary, garnered 37% while the former Vice President obtained 61.47% of the total votes to become the flagbearer of the NPP in the 2024 election.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong also filed his completed forms declaring his bold vision for unity and innovation. His leadership journey, according to him, has been one of service to the NPP and the nation.

“I have served faithfully in both party and government. I've been a grassroots activist, a politician, a policymaker, and a servant of the people in my community. I have been tested in difficult moments—and I have delivered… I speak as a servant ready to offer himself fully once again—for party, for country, for a future that must belong to all of us,” he said in his message to delegates after filing his nomination forms.

He indicated that his leadership journey has been marked with bold decisions, declaring, “You cannot make an impact if you don't take a stand on the issues that matter to you, to your community, to your wider environment.”

Dr. Acheampong emphasised his commitment to join forces with party faithful to continue the rebuilding process, and reignite and unite the base, who are the heart and soul of the party.

“I stand not only to stand for Flagbearer, which I know, Inshallah, I shall win, but also to remobilise the youth of this country and channel them to opportunities and unearth their talents to prosperity. I shall focus on jobs, food security, and infrastructure,” he said.

Dr. Acheampong further declared a campaign of unity and discipline, stating, “Thus, my supporters must shy away from comments and commentary that smears individuals and ultimately affects the fortunes of our Party. I come to unite. I come to build. I come to lead with conviction. And I come to win power for the NPP.”

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia accompanied by his wife and party supporters including former Members of Parliament and several former Chief Executives, filed his nomination amidst songs dedicated to him.

Outlining his vision, the former Vice President said his administration would roll out policies aimed at improving the economic well-being of Ghanaians, especially the youth.

He added that he would pursue a constituency-based development and budgeting framework that empowers local people, while pushing for a modern, digitalised economy that ensures equal opportunities for women, persons with disabilities, and grassroots communities, not just the wealthy.

Dr. Bawumia reiterated his call for unity within the NPP, stressing that the party's ability to implement its policies depends on winning the 2028 elections.

Former Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, had a clear message for party delegates after filing his nomination, stating he is a “can-do” candidate who delivers results rather than rhetoric.

“Everyone now understands that the journey has begun; a journey to move around the country to campaign. By January 31, 2026… it will be Dr. Adutwum who will be elected the flagbearer of the NPP,” he declared while speaking with journalists after he filed his nomination on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Fair Process

The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party which announced the completion of the filing process, in a statement signed by its Secretary, William Yamoah, assured all stakeholders of its commitment to a transparent, credible, and fair process, guided by the Party’s Constitution and Regulations, to ensure the integrity of the process.

A Daily Guide Report