A Life Sentence Without Trial: False FII Allegations and the Struggle for Reform

Introduction

The report Fabricated or Induced Illness: Finding a Fair Way Forward (St George’s House Consultation, March 2025) represents a welcome and long overdue intervention into one of the most controversial and traumatising areas of child protection practice. Convening an impressive range of voices including legal experts, clinicians, academics, campaigners, and parents with lived experience, the consultation set itself the task of reflecting on the “current impact of false FII allegations and the steps that can be taken to reduce its level of harm” (p. 3). It acknowledges from the outset that “RCPCH guidance lacks an evidence base and leads to overreaction and moral panic amongst professionals in health, social services and education” (p. 3), and that allegations can be levelled at parents ranging from those who are merely “anxious” to those “whose actions are likely to kill their child” (p. 3).

By framing the discussion in terms of justice, harm reduction, and the consequences of false accusation, the consultation makes an important break with the dominant safeguarding discourse which has too often prioritised intervention at any cost. The recognition that false allegations of FII constitute a profound injustice for families – one participant described them as a “life sentence” (p. 4) – marks a cultural shift from suspicion to empathy, and from moral panic to proportionality. The report is particularly commendable for its testimonial style, foregrounding lived experience and humanising those who have endured the trauma of false accusation (p. 4–5).

Yet while the report deserves praise for its courage and clarity, its scope also reveals important limitations. Although it highlights sexism, particularly the targeting of mothers (pp. 3, 6–7, 10), it does not adequately interrogate how race, class, and migration intersect with FII allegations. While it calls for new guidance, training, and accountability mechanisms (pp. 19–21), it is less clear on how these would be enforced, or how systemic redress could be secured for families already harmed. While it foregrounds family testimony, children’s voices remain underrepresented.

This article offers a detailed critique of the St George’s House consultation. It praises the initiative as an essential corrective to decades of flawed practice, while exposing its deeper gaps: the absence of intersectional analysis, the insufficient centring of children’s experiences, the lack of robust data and accountability, and the failure to embed FII reform within broader struggles against systemic bias in child protection.

Historical and Conceptual Background

The consultation situates FII in its “controversial background” in Meadow’s Law, named after Sir Samuel Roy Meadow, who originated the term Munchausen by Proxy. Meadow notoriously advanced the aphorism that “one sudden infant death is a tragedy, two is suspicious and three is murder until proved otherwise” (p. 6). This dictum contributed to several miscarriages of justice, most famously the wrongful conviction of Sally Clark in 1999, overturned in 2003, but with devastating personal consequences. The report is right to recall that Clark’s conviction, grounded in flawed statistical evidence, led to her enduring trauma and death in 2007, with one commentator concluding that “the British state committed child abuse by depriving her third boy of his mother for no good reason” (p. 7).

The consultation draws an explicit line between these miscarriages of justice and contemporary FII allegations, noting that “similar criticisms can be levelled at the current RCPCH FII guidance” (p. 10). In both cases, vague or untested concepts (“alerting signs”) created scope for professional overreach, judicial deference, and devastating family consequences. The consultation also recalls the Cleveland Inquiry into sexual abuse allegations in 1987, where “many children were wrongfully removed from their families” (p. 11), drawing an analogy with today’s safeguarding culture.

The historical section is powerful in reminding us that the spectre of “modern witch-hunts” (p. 7) haunts FII practice. Yet it also reveals a gap. While the report documents the disproportionate targeting of mothers, particularly professional women (p. 7, 10), it does not explore how structural racism and class prejudice have historically shaped child protection investigations. Meadow’s cases, such as those of Clark and Cannings, involved white middle-class women; yet in contemporary practice, racialised mothers and migrant families are often at heightened risk of surveillance and intervention. The absence of sustained analysis of this dimension weakens the consultation’s claim to be charting a “fair way forward” (title).

The Problem of Guidance and “Alerting Signs”

One of the report’s most striking findings is the vagueness of current guidance. Participants noted that RCPCH “alerting signs” are “untested” (p. 17) and that “normal emotions” such as parental anxiety are listed as indicators of possible FII (p. 11). As one member explained, “vague terms around ‘Perplexing Presentations’ (PP) and FII have major consequences for autistic families… particularly autistic parents” (p. 10). In practice, this leads to professionals misinterpreting advocacy, persistence, or distress as suspicious.

The report powerfully illustrates how this vagueness creates a cascade effect. Schools are said to be “one of the largest sources of referrals” (p. 11), despite FII assessment being “beyond the qualifications of education practitioners” (p. 11). Social workers are reported to “misdiagnose parents… with Borderline Personality Disorder” despite lacking authority to diagnose (p. 11). Judges are said to “defer to doctors” and treat FII as if it were “a substitute for factual analysis” (p. 3). The cumulative effect is that suspicion snowballs into accusation, and accusation into removal.

This critique of guidance is compelling. Yet the report’s solutions remain underdeveloped. It calls for “coherent evidence-based guidance” grounded in research and inclusive of family experience (p. 19). But it does not address the structural reasons why vague guidance persists: institutional defensiveness, risk aversion, and the political economy of safeguarding. Nor does it fully explore how training industries, described as operating on an “industrial scale” with “fear-mongering” incentives (p. 10), profit from vagueness by selling exaggerated claims of FII prevalence. Without tackling these underlying drivers, new guidance risks replicating the same dynamics.

Impact on Families and Children

The consultation is at its strongest when documenting impact. It details the “trauma from separation” of children and parents, sometimes for “months, years or even permanently” (p. 12). It recounts how parents are prevented from telling their children they love them, or are forced to watch them “carried away” with “much resistance” (p. 12). It highlights the financial devastation of prolonged legal battles, with families incurring debt that undermines care for children with complex needs (p. 13). It notes that even after exoneration, FII allegations remain on records, producing “pop ups” and “alerts” at medical appointments and creating a permanent shadow (p. 13).

These testimonies humanise the stakes of false allegations. They also reveal the paradox of safeguarding culture: that “the harm to the child is more likely to come from wrongful allegations of FII than from true cases” (p. 11).

Yet here too gaps remain. While the report acknowledges that siblings are harmed (p. 12), it does not sufficiently centre children’s own voices. The absence of direct testimony from children wrongfully removed is striking. Given that the report emphasises testimonial style (p. 4), this omission represents a missed opportunity. Similarly, while the report highlights disproportionate targeting of mothers, it pays less attention to the distinctive harms suffered by fathers, who though less often accused, may experience separation, stigma, and breakdown of family life (p. 7).

Legal Frameworks and Human Rights

The legal analysis in the report is clear and nuanced. It acknowledges that genuine cases of FII exist, but “the empirical evidence suggests that courts find this very rarely” (p. 17). It notes that “guidance is… very broad and unspecific” and disproportionately “catch[es] the behaviour of autistic or neurodivergent parents and their children” (p. 17).

The report recalls the House of Lords decision in JD v East Berkshire (2005), which held that children may sue statutory bodies for negligent child protection interventions, but parents may not (p. 17–18). As the report notes, this creates “an immunity from suit in respect of contentions by parents” (p. 18). Parents may only succeed if social workers act in “bad faith or recklessly” – a “very high threshold indeed and rarely… met” (p. 18).

The report is also correct to situate FII within Article 8 ECHR, noting that wrongful removal of children constitutes interference with family life, but that courts often uphold interventions under safeguarding imperatives (p. 18–19). Cases such as ABC v Derbyshire County Council (2023) and Haase v Germany (2004) demonstrate the tension: authorities are blamed for failing to intervene, but also for intervening excessively (p. 18–19).

These legal reflections are essential, but the report could go further. It notes sex and disability discrimination as possible avenues for test cases (p. 20), but does not explore the potential for race discrimination claims under the Equality Act 2010. Nor does it systematically address the structural problem of judicial deference to medical authority, despite recognising it as a recurring issue (p. 3, 12). A more radical legal critique would ask why courts continue to privilege untested guidance and professional suspicion over proportionality and evidence.

Solutions and Recommendations

The consultation ends with a set of solutions: new guidance (p. 19), improved training (p. 20), legal reforms including multi-agency oversight (p. 20), and political and media engagement (p. 20). These proposals are pragmatic and sensible. The call for training that “emphasises how few cases there actually are of FII” (p. 20) is particularly important in shifting culture from panic to proportion. The suggestion of combined Public Law Outline and Child Protection Conferences (p. 20) could reduce adversarialism and increase transparency.

Yet these solutions also reveal limitations. The emphasis on guidance and training risks reproducing technocratic fixes without tackling underlying power dynamics. Accountability mechanisms remain weak: while the report calls for expungement of records and Ombudsman routes (p. 15, 19), it does not propose statutory remedies or independent oversight bodies with enforcement powers. Nor does it address the role of austerity and resource pressures in driving defensive safeguarding practices (pp. 3, 10, 16). Without structural investment in health, education, and social care, culture change may remain aspirational.

Conclusion

Fabricated or Induced Illness: Finding a Fair Way Forward is a courageous and necessary intervention. It humanises families who have suffered false allegations, challenges vague and untested guidance, and calls for evidence-based reform. Its testimonial style gives voice to experiences too often silenced, and its recommendations for new guidance, training, and collaboration deserve urgent implementation.

Yet the report also leaves important gaps. It does not adequately address how race, class, and migration shape FII allegations. It underrepresents children’s voices. It does not propose sufficiently robust accountability mechanisms for families already harmed. It risks overemphasising technical fixes at the expense of structural change.

To build on this initiative, future work must embrace intersectionality, systematically gather disaggregated data, embed children’s testimonies, and establish enforceable rights of redress. Only then can the legacy of Meadow’s Law be fully overcome, and only then can families be protected not just from fabricated illness, but from fabricated suspicion.

