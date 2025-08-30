Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Routine Vaccination Starting Soon In Ghana

As a physician who has an NGO which concentrates on Women's Health and is also a member of the International Papilloma Virus Society Ghana branch, I am excited that the HPV vaccine is going to be introduced by the Ghana Health Service for vaccination of young girls aged 9 to 14 years starting next month. The HPV vaccine has been available for the past 20 years in many high resource countries but more recently as of mid-2025, only 29 African countries have already introduced it into their Expanded Programme of Immunization: these include Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Ethiopia, Malawe, Nigeria, Guinea, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal, Togo, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

HPV Infections are the most common sexually transmitted infections worldwide. Most people will get infected if they are sexually active or have prolonged close skin to skin contact with an infected individual who may not even know they are infected. Infection usually starts in teenagers who are sexually active, and most times an individual may be able to clear the infection using its own immune system. However, If the infection persists, It may lead to changes in the cells of the sexual organs, which eventually leads to Precancer and then cancers of the Vulva, Vagina, Cervix, Penis, and anus. It can also be transmitted during oral sex, and persistent high-risk ones can cause cancer of the throat. Other low risk HPV Strains may cause Genital Warts around the sexual organs and anus. These non-cancerous strains when they infect an individual causes appearance of small cauliflower like growths in the vulva, vagina, anus, and penis. Extensive surgery may be done to remove the large ones which are commonly seen in Ghana because people do not go for treatment early.

Cervical cancer is the second most prevalent cause of cancer and cancer death among women in Ghana. There are about 3000 new cases annually, and sadly about 2000 deaths occur every year. Fortunately, education, screening of women for the virus, early treatment of Precancer and cancer lesions and vaccination of girls and women- especially before sexual activity occurs- all help in Prevention and Treatment of this and other HPV cancers.

We applaud the government of Ghana for making this important Vaccine available for our girls aged 9 to 14 years. It is given at this age, so they get protection before their first sexual contact, and so are protected against cervical cancer later on in life. Now boys also need to be protected, but Ghana is starting with girls because its cost-effective in the current situation. When girls are vaccinated, boys are also indirectly protected and the more girls who are vaccinated, the less the likelihood of transmission of the high-risk HPV viruses that cause cancer can occur. There are private health facilities who have been vaccinating both sexes for a while, but it is not free. The vaccine the government has procured is called Gardasil 4, and it is given as a one dose shot in the upper arm and it is free. It protects against 2 of the high-risk HPV strains (16, 18) which cause over 70% of cervical cancer, and also protects against Genital Warts( 6, 11).

The vaccine is very safe and has gone through extensive testing by World health associations and organizations. However, like all other medications/vaccines, it may either have no adverse effects, or just mild side effects like pain of the arm, mild swelling and redness at injection site, mild dizziness, headache, fever, or stomach upset. Most will go away within a short time, but it is good to let the health facility or health workers know about these reactions if they occur. Not everyone can receive the vaccine; and those who may not include pregnant adolescent, anyone who is seriously ill, or anyone who has had a severe life threatening allergic reaction (difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, throat closing, severe rash) to a previous HPV vaccine, and lastly one who has a weakened immune system due to conditions like cancer or an organ transplant.

So, this write up is to give you a brief outline of HPV infections and more importantly the Vaccine which will be rolled out in Ghana starting September 2025. Girls will be vaccinated in schools, communities, and health facilities across the country, and it will be part of routine immunization for all girls aged 9 to 14 years at NO Cost to parents and guardians. So, parents and guardians, let us help prevent persistent HPV infections in our precious girls by taking them for vaccination when the vaccination team arrives in your community or is in a health facility near you. Be informed, and give your girl child a bright future by getting her vaccinated and protected from future cervical cancer.

Dr. Barbara Entsuah (Med), MHSc

Medical director

Gateway of Hope Inc