Tribute to Mrs. Rose Atuahene, also known as Ante Rose

The auditorium of Christ the King Church, located at 411 Rutgers Hillside New Jersey, was filled to capacity last weekend as family members, children, and sympathizers gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Mrs. Rose Atuahene, also known as Ante Rose—a beloved woman, mother, friend, grandmother, businesswoman, philanthropist, and devout Christian.

It is with both sorrow and gratitude that we come together today to honor and pay tribute to the late Mrs. Rose Atuahene. While it is profoundly sad to lose such a cherished individual, we are grateful for the privilege of having known her and sharing in her warmth, guidance, strong morals, and prayerful nature.

Today, we gather to remember a life marked by joy, humanity, a keen sense of humor, resilience, honesty, dynamism, and a strong work ethic. Affectionately called Ante Rose, she was a devoted Roman Catholic and an active member of numerous religious organizations, including the Bible Society (Lay Leader), Legion of Mary, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Saint Anthony Guild, Saint Theresa of the Child Jesus, and the Auxiliary of Saint John International.

Over 30 years ago, Ante Rose established businesses in footwear, kitchenware, clothing, food items, and cement, earning the affectionate title "Mother of All Children" for her kindness, welcoming spirit, strategic mindset, commitment to marriage counseling, homemaking skills, resilience, discipline, and deep faith.

Ante Rose was blessed with remarkable spiritual insight and generously offered her time to support family, friends, and church members in need of prayers or counsel. Her passing has left a significant void in her family, church, and community. The values she imparted—including responsibility, respect, compassion, faith, generosity, tolerance, patience, unity, and the importance of education—will endure in our hearts and serve as her lasting legacy.

As we commemorate Mrs. Rose Atuahene, let us do so with fond memories, smiles, and the traditional song, “OBAATANTAPA WO N3 ONYANKOPONG ONKO BOOKOO,” until we meet again.