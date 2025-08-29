ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tribute to Mrs. Rose Atuahene, also known as Ante Rose

By Prince Osei Bonsu
Diaspora (USA) Tribute to Mrs. Rose Atuahene, also known as Ante Rose
FRI, 29 AUG 2025

The auditorium of Christ the King Church, located at 411 Rutgers Hillside New Jersey, was filled to capacity last weekend as family members, children, and sympathizers gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Mrs. Rose Atuahene, also known as Ante Rose—a beloved woman, mother, friend, grandmother, businesswoman, philanthropist, and devout Christian.

It is with both sorrow and gratitude that we come together today to honor and pay tribute to the late Mrs. Rose Atuahene. While it is profoundly sad to lose such a cherished individual, we are grateful for the privilege of having known her and sharing in her warmth, guidance, strong morals, and prayerful nature.

Today, we gather to remember a life marked by joy, humanity, a keen sense of humor, resilience, honesty, dynamism, and a strong work ethic. Affectionately called Ante Rose, she was a devoted Roman Catholic and an active member of numerous religious organizations, including the Bible Society (Lay Leader), Legion of Mary, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Saint Anthony Guild, Saint Theresa of the Child Jesus, and the Auxiliary of Saint John International.

Over 30 years ago, Ante Rose established businesses in footwear, kitchenware, clothing, food items, and cement, earning the affectionate title "Mother of All Children" for her kindness, welcoming spirit, strategic mindset, commitment to marriage counseling, homemaking skills, resilience, discipline, and deep faith.

Ante Rose was blessed with remarkable spiritual insight and generously offered her time to support family, friends, and church members in need of prayers or counsel. Her passing has left a significant void in her family, church, and community. The values she imparted—including responsibility, respect, compassion, faith, generosity, tolerance, patience, unity, and the importance of education—will endure in our hearts and serve as her lasting legacy.

As we commemorate Mrs. Rose Atuahene, let us do so with fond memories, smiles, and the traditional song, “OBAATANTAPA WO N3 ONYANKOPONG ONKO BOOKOO,” until we meet again.

whatsapp-image-2025-08-28-at-110532-pm.jpeg whatsapp-image-2025-08-28-at-110532-pm-3.jpeg
whatsapp-image-2025-08-28-at-110530-pm-1.jpeg whatsapp-image-2025-08-28-at-110532-pm-2.jpeg
whatsapp-image-2025-08-28-at-110533-pm-3.jpeg whatsapp-image-2025-08-28-at-110533-pm.jpeg
whatsapp-image-2025-08-28-at-110531-pm-2.jpeg whatsapp-image-2025-08-28-at-110533-pm-4.jpeg
whatsapp-image-2025-08-28-at-110531-pm.jpeg whatsapp-image-2025-08-28-at-110533-pm-1.jpeg
whatsapp-image-2025-08-28-at-110531-pm-1.jpeg whatsapp-image-2025-08-28-at-110530-pm.jpeg
whatsapp-image-2025-08-28-at-110532-pm-1.jpeg whatsapp-image-2025-08-28-at-110533-pm-2.jpeg
View All

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

13 hours ago

Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs

13 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Amin Alhassan 'You have no authority to fire me' – GBC Boss blasts staff union

13 hours ago

Madam Linda Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister Stop allowing personal assistants to approve documents on GIFMIS – Minister warm...

13 hours ago

Court dismisses disqualified APP aspirant bid to halt Akwatia by-election Court dismisses disqualified APP aspirant bid to halt Akwatia by-election

13 hours ago

Two police officers in court for abetting to steal 16 rifles Two police officers in court for abetting to steal 16 rifles  

13 hours ago

NPP shamelessly projecting Bawumia who dropped our votes by 31% as ‘Establishment Choice’ – Ken Agyapong team NPP shamelessly projecting Bawumia who dropped our votes by 31% as ‘Establishmen...

18 hours ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo 'You have 2-weeks to fix all faulty street lights in your areas, i'll report you...

19 hours ago

Ghana’s unemployment rate drops to 13.6% — Report Ghana’s unemployment rate drops to 13.6% — Report

19 hours ago

Beauty Emefa Narteh (Mrs) Executive Secretary Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (left) having a conversation with Mr Frederick Lokko, Assistant Director of Audits and Information Officer of the Ghana Audit Service (right) during the 3-day media training workshop organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition in Accra Auditor General doesn’t have prosecutorial powers to enforce findings — Audit Se...

19 hours ago

NPP race: ‘Cheap slogans can’t win elections’ — Razak Kojo Opoku educates Bawumia NPP race: ‘Cheap slogans can’t win elections’ — Razak Kojo Opoku educates Bawumi...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line