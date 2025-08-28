Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs

Residents of Tema and several parts of Accra are facing a temporary disruption in water supply following emergency repair works at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant.

Ghana Water Limited (GWL), in a statement issued on Thursday, August 28, confirmed that the shutdown was necessary after damage was detected on the raw water transmission pipeline feeding the facility. Engineers have since begun urgent repairs, which are expected to take three days.

The company warned that during this period, affected communities will experience either limited supply or no water at all. Areas hardest hit include the entire Tema Metropolis, Ashaiman, Gbetsele, Akatamanso, Klagon, Lashibi, Baatsonaa, Spintex, parts of East Legon, and surrounding neighborhoods.

GWL has advised residents in these areas to store as much water as possible while supply is still available.

In the meantime, critical institutions such as hospitals, schools, and other essential service providers have been asked to reach out directly for support through GWL’s helplines:

Toll-Free (Telecel only): 0800 40000

Phone: 0302 2218240 / 020 738 5089 / 020 738 5090

WhatsApp: 0555 123 393 / 0555 155 524

Social media: All official GWL platforms

The company has assured residents that water will be restored immediately after repairs are completed. GWL apologized for the inconvenience and expressed appreciation to customers for their patience and cooperation.