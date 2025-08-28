ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs

  Thu, 28 Aug 2025
Social News Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs
THU, 28 AUG 2025 1

Residents of Tema and several parts of Accra are facing a temporary disruption in water supply following emergency repair works at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant.

Ghana Water Limited (GWL), in a statement issued on Thursday, August 28, confirmed that the shutdown was necessary after damage was detected on the raw water transmission pipeline feeding the facility. Engineers have since begun urgent repairs, which are expected to take three days.

The company warned that during this period, affected communities will experience either limited supply or no water at all. Areas hardest hit include the entire Tema Metropolis, Ashaiman, Gbetsele, Akatamanso, Klagon, Lashibi, Baatsonaa, Spintex, parts of East Legon, and surrounding neighborhoods.

GWL has advised residents in these areas to store as much water as possible while supply is still available.

In the meantime, critical institutions such as hospitals, schools, and other essential service providers have been asked to reach out directly for support through GWL’s helplines:

  • Toll-Free (Telecel only): 0800 40000

  • Phone: 0302 2218240 / 020 738 5089 / 020 738 5090

  • WhatsApp: 0555 123 393 / 0555 155 524

  • Social media: All official GWL platforms

The company has assured residents that water will be restored immediately after repairs are completed. GWL apologized for the inconvenience and expressed appreciation to customers for their patience and cooperation.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

DM | 8/29/2025 12:12:30 AM

We have Been sideline for much too long at Kasoa CP areas without continue supply of water yet there are pipe lines into our homes GWL wake up and give us our daily supply of water

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs

1 hour ago

Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Amin Alhassan 'You have no authority to fire me' – GBC Boss blasts staff union

1 hour ago

Madam Linda Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister Stop allowing personal assistants to approve documents on GIFMIS – Minister warm...

1 hour ago

Court dismisses disqualified APP aspirant bid to halt Akwatia by-election Court dismisses disqualified APP aspirant bid to halt Akwatia by-election

1 hour ago

Two police officers in court for abetting to steal 16 rifles Two police officers in court for abetting to steal 16 rifles  

1 hour ago

NPP shamelessly projecting Bawumia who dropped our votes by 31% as ‘Establishment Choice’ – Ken Agyapong team NPP shamelessly projecting Bawumia who dropped our votes by 31% as ‘Establishmen...

6 hours ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo 'You have 2-weeks to fix all faulty street lights in your areas, i'll report you...

7 hours ago

Ghana’s unemployment rate drops to 13.6% — Report Ghana’s unemployment rate drops to 13.6% — Report

7 hours ago

Beauty Emefa Narteh (Mrs) Executive Secretary Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (left) having a conversation with Mr Frederick Lokko, Assistant Director of Audits and Information Officer of the Ghana Audit Service (right) during the 3-day media training workshop organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition in Accra Auditor General doesn’t have prosecutorial powers to enforce findings — Audit Se...

7 hours ago

NPP race: ‘Cheap slogans can’t win elections’ — Razak Kojo Opoku educates Bawumia NPP race: ‘Cheap slogans can’t win elections’ — Razak Kojo Opoku educates Bawumi...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line