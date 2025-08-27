Ghana launches new road safety strategy amid rising traffic fatalities

In response to an increase in road traffic deaths, the Government has unveiled a comprehensive strategy aimed at improving road safety through legislative reform and collaboration across various sectors.

During the annual Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety meeting in Accra, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Transport, Mrs. Mabel Sagoe, outlined the government's proactive measures to address the pressing issue.

Speaking on behalf of Sector Minister Mr. Joseph Bukari Nikpe, she highlighted the devastating human toll of recent road accidents, including tragedies that claimed the lives of sixteen children and five other individuals.

“These incidents are not just statistics; they represent profound losses that demand immediate action,” she stated.

Drawing on data from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), which identifies human behaviour as the primary cause of road crashes, she announced that the Ministry is currently reviewing Ghana's road traffic laws.

According to Mrs. Sagoe the proposed legislative changes aim to modernise the transport sector and tackle ongoing safety challenges. Key revisions include legalising commercial motorcycles, lowering the driving age, and promoting environmental responsibility through vehicle emission testing.

The Chief Director confirmed that these proposals have been submitted to the Cabinet and are set to be presented to Parliament soon. Meanwhile, agencies such as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the NRSA are preparing for their strategic implementation.

She stressed that government action alone is insufficient to combat road fatalities. “Collaboration across all sectors is essential to truly make our roads safer,” Mrs. Sagoe said.

The urgency of the initiative is underscored by alarming statistics. In Accra, reported road traffic fatalities increased by 34% in 2024 compared to the previous year, reflecting a national trend. A breakdown of victims revealed that 56% of fatalities were pedestrians, with motorcyclists accounting for 27%, and vehicle occupants making up 14%. The remaining 3% were cyclists. Most crashes occurred between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Similarly, Kumasi reported a high percentage of pedestrian deaths, comprising 64% of all fatalities in 2024. Motorcyclist deaths accounted for 24% of the total, with the most dangerous times for crashes occurring between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Regional Technical Advisor for Africa at Vital Strategies, Dr. Raphael Awuah, presented these findings and urged immediate and proactive measures to reverse the alarming trend of road traffic deaths in Ghana.