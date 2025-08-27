ModernGhana logo
Winneba Secondary School places second as Paula Nartey wins Best Debater at National Theatre

By Ermines Onyema || Journalist
Winneba Secondary School (Winnesec) in the Central Region of Ghana put up a strong showing at the just-ended 5th edition of Ghana Publishers Association (GPA) in collaboration with Afram Publications Senior High School Inter-Schools Debate Competition held on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at the National Theater in Accra.

Following an invitation by the collaborators, Winneba Secondary School made its appearance in the capital alongside three other senior high schools namely; Tema Senior High School from Tema, Okuapeman Senior High School from Akropong Akwapim and Swedru Senior High School from Swedru.

The debate contest saw the competing schools battle on the motions that is, “The devastating effect of illegal mining (galamsey) on the environment is due to non-implementation of appropriate policies” (Agree/Disagree), “Indiscipline in schools is as a result of deficiencies in the school curriculum” (Agree/Disagree) and “Is the Publishing industry harmed or benefited by the lack of strict copyright enforcement?”

Impressive Winneba Secondary School topped all 3 other schools after the first contest with 85.2 points, Temasco came second with 81.2 points, Swesco came third with 80.2 points as Okuas settled for fourth with 76 points.

Besides, Winnesec met Temasco in the final contest as the Tema-based side finished first ahead of Winnesec with 79.9 points and Winnesec settled for the second spot with 72.5 points. Temasco was adjudged the Best Debating School following their triumph as Paula Lartey, a student of Winneba Secondary School won the Best Debater on the day.

Winnesec was represented by 40 students, made up of 24 girls and 16 boys alongside 7 teachers comprising, 3 females and 4 males, led by the Head of Department of English (Winnesec), Madam Stella Kum. The identities of the 5 debaters include Martin Luther, Queenly Afriyie, Paula Lartey (Best Debater at the end of the entire contest), Joy Addison Eyram and Grace Fosuwaa Arthur.

Meanwhile, following their arrival in Winneba, Headmaster of Winneba Secondary School, Hayford Mensah Tetteh is full of praise for the efforts made by the debating team as he took time to encourage the rest of the student populace to emulate the precedent set by the contestants. “This is the kind of news we want to hear and not the negative kind of news about you people,” he said. The school debaters received prizes including a plaque for the best debater and another for finishing second.

