THE END OF CIVIL RIGHTS (1964–2025): An American Obituary

Author: Edmond W. Davis

Its killers were many: a GOP-led gravediggers campaign determined to “make America great again” by undoing decades of progress, a U.S. Supreme Court that dismantled affirmative action, voting protections, and reproductive rights, and state lawmakers who slashed funding for HBCUs, restricted access to the ballot, and redrew districts to dilute Black voices. Layered with punitive mandates, economic deductions, and legal rollbacks, the current administration has presided over the slow suffocation of Civil Rights, lowering it into the ground while declaring victory for a vision of America rooted in exclusion. What was once a fragile but vital age of justice has become an obituary, written not in honor but in erasure.

The Life and Death of Civil Rights

Civil Rights in America was born with the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Its parents were the sweat and sacrifice of enslaved Africans’ grandchildren, the courage of Reconstruction’s visionaries, and the martyrs of the Civil Rights Movement.

For 60 short years, Civil Rights lived among us. It gave all Americans who were not white males a taste of what full citizenship might mean. Black Americans also experienced this as they led the effort regarding this national shift. It opened doors to the ballot box, public accommodations, and educational opportunities. It inspired copycat protections for women, immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, veterans, and the disabled.

But today, in 2025, Civil Rights is dead. It was starved by court decisions, suffocated by voter suppression, and stabbed in the back by a nation eager to pretend racism had been solved. Like Reconstruction before it, Civil Rights never had the chance to mature.

The Brief Window of Freedom

Let us remember the timeline:

1619–1865 : Slavery — 246 years of chains.

: Slavery — 246 years of chains. 1865–1877 : Reconstruction — 12 fragile years of progress.

: Reconstruction — 12 fragile years of progress. 1878–1896 : Gilded Age — white immigrants prospered, Black citizens were terrorized.

: Gilded Age — white immigrants prospered, Black citizens were terrorized. 1865–1964 : Jim Crow/Black Codes — 99 years of state-sanctioned American apartheid.

: Jim Crow/Black Codes — 99 years of state-sanctioned American apartheid. 1955–1968 : Civil Rights Movement — the prelude.

: Civil Rights Movement — the prelude. 1964–2025: Civil Rights Age — 61 years, the longest yet, but still only a sliver of America’s 406-year history.

That means Black Americans have spent 346 years in slavery or Jim Crow, and just 61 years with the illusion of equal citizenship. Freedom was never the foundation — only the exception.

Who Benefited Most?

Civil Rights was conceived for African Americans, yet its inheritance was divided among many: white women, military veterans, the disabled, LGBTQ, and other ethnic minorities (Latino/Hispanic, Asian, European, Arab, etc.).

Exclusively for Black America:

Emancipation Proclamation (1863)

13th Amendment (1865) with the loophole of prison slavery.

14th Amendment (1868)

15th Amendment (1870)

Executive Order 8802 (1941)

Affirmative Action (1969) Arthur Fletcher’s brainchild.

For others, springboarded from Black struggle:

Immigration and Nationality Act (1965)

Title IX (1972)

Americans with Disabilities Act (1990)

Obergefell v. Hodges (2015)

Civil Rights was never allowed to be Black America’s alone. Others claimed its benefits, while African Americans still bear the heaviest chains of inequality and inequity. Outside of the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments to the U.S. Constitution and the Antilynching bill (2022), not many civil rights laws, codes, acts, or bills were designed explicitly for African Americans. These laws were orchestrated to cover gender, nationality, sexual orientation, etc.

The Cause of Death

Civil Rights was killed by neglect, stripped of oxygen by courts, and buried under the weight of white denial.

Shelby County v. Holder (2013) gutted the Voting Rights Act.

Students for Fair Admission v. Harvard (2023) killed Affirmative Action.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health (2022) revealed the fragility of all rights.

States continue to underfund HBCUs by billions.

Redlining still cripples Black wealth.

Black maternal mortality rivals developing nations.

Mass incarceration remains Jim Crow by another name.

The coroner’s report is clear: Civil Rights died of state-sanctioned neglect.

A Glimpse of What Was Possible

In death, we must also remember the brilliance of its life. Even under segregation, Black America built empires: Tulsa’s Black Wall Street (OK), Durham’s Parrish Street, Little Rock’s 9th Street (AR), Harlem (NYC), East Ninth Street in Junction City (KS), and countless thriving enclaves between the 1890s and 1950s. Those communities created wealth, dignity, and power that integration never delivered. Today, Black household wealth remains a fraction of white wealth (Pew Research), and the American Dream for Black families feels more like a nightmare of debt, policing, and disenfranchisement.

The Obituary’s Lesson

Reconstruction lasted 12 years. Civil Rights lived 60. Both were assassinated by the same hand: America’s refusal to let Black freedom be permanent. Civil Rights is survived by its stepchildren — women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, disability rights, and immigrant rights. But its true heirs, Black Americans, are left with nothing but mourning clothes and unpaid reparations. There’s also evidence of Civil Rights’ stepchildren causing generations of harm to black communities. Asians, Arabs, Latinos, Africans, and other ethnic groups all come to black communities and establish lucrative businesses after receiving funds to get started. Most of these other groups to obtain funding on paper, categorized themselves as ‘white’ to get funding, and they do! People who come to America get funded quicker than Black Americans born here.

What Comes After Death

If this is indeed the death of Civil Rights, then what follows cannot be another funeral. It must be a resurrection — not of fragile legislation, but of durable power.

Economic rights through ownership.

Human rights beyond state permission.

Collective rights rooted in community resilience.

Civil Rights have been lowered into the ground. Yet history reminds us that even in one of America’s most preposterous chapters — when segregation itself was law — African Americans built schools, banks, businesses, and entire self-sustaining ecosystems. Deprived of federal funding and bound by white-sanctioned governance, Black America still forged progress and dignity. That resilience remains our inheritance.

But let us be clear: Civil Rights in America was never solely about the human rights of African Americans. It was born from Black struggle, yet rebranded for everyone else. Asians, Latinos, Arabs, Ukrainians, LGBTQ communities, and others have gained footholds through its framework, while Black equity remains underfunded, undervalued, and overlooked. The truth is painful — “civil rights” became a national theme only when it could be shared, diluted, and made universal, but its origin was always a Black issue.

What stands before us now is not merely an obituary. It is the possibility of a rebirth — one authored unapologetically by Black America itself. Our fight lit the torch of freedom; our unity can keep it burning.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Edmond W. Davis is a Social Historian, Speaker, Collegiate Professor, International Journalist, and former Director of the Derek Olivier Research Institute. He is an expert on various historical and emotional intelligence topics. He’s globally known for his work as a researcher regarding the history of the Tuskegee Airmen and Airwomen. He’s the Founder and Executive Director of America’s first & only National HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest. @edmondwdavis