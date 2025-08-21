Open Letter to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum: End Extravagant School Celebrations and Textbook Exploitation in Our Basic Educational System.

Dear Your Excellencies,

Watching Nigeria’s basic educational system from afar, I write with deep concern about the troubling transformation of our primary and secondary schools from centers of learning into venues for extravagant display.

As someone born and raised in Nigeria, I find it deeply troubling how far we’ve drifted from the core values of education. When I was growing up, school was about learning. It was about discipline, commitment, and academic excellence—not parties, not showmanship.

As the youngest in my family, I vividly recall with nostalgia how I journeyed through primary and secondary school using the same textbooks once held by my older siblings. The books were well-used, an evidence of learning passed from one child to the next. At that time, there was no fixation on replacing textbooks every year. During my primary school days, the administration of the late Professor Ambrose Folorunsho Alli, of blessed memory—the first civilian governor of the defunct Bendel State, provided pupils with free textbooks and writing materials. Each book bore the proud inscription: “This Book Is Not for Sale, Property of Bendel State Government.”. There was pride in it. To me, it was more than a line of text; it was a badge of dignity and shared learning. Certainly, there was no obsession for dressing toddlers in tuxedos and gowns for so-called “graduation ceremonies” from nursery school, as is commonly witnessed today.

What we are witnessing in many Nigerian private and public secondary schools today is a dangerous cultural drift from learning to luxury. Imagine Nursery and JSS 3 students now partake in elaborate graduation ceremonies. Some senior private and public secondary school graduates are sent off with “prom nights,” limousine rides, red carpets, and showbiz-level after-parties—all under the guise of celebrating education. These practices are educationally meaningless.

A Commendable Model from Imo State

It is within this context that I write to commend the bold and timely action taken by the Imo State Government, under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma, and implemented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha. The recent policy banning graduation parties for nursery and junior secondary school (JSS 3) students is a much-needed correction. This move, along with the new directive to halt the yearly change of textbooks in public and private schools, marks a critical step toward restoring purpose and integrity in our educational system.

These reforms are not about stifling celebration. They are about restoring balance, focus, and fairness to our schools. Celebrations should follow true academic milestones—completing primary education, excelling in senior secondary school, earning distinctions in national exams—not simply passing from one early childhood class to the next.

The Problem with Lavish School Celebrations

Today’s lavish school parties have become a form of social exhibitionism, often driven by the desire of affluent parents to showcase wealth rather than the academic achievements of their children. Hiring limousines for SSS 3 students? Hosting prom dances with DJs and red carpets? These events have nothing to do with learning. Instead, they breed competition, distract students, burden parents, and widen the inequality gap in our schools.

Worse still, they normalize materialism and shift attention away from the core mission of education: preparing children intellectually, morally, and emotionally for the future.

The Crisis of Frequent Textbook Changes

Equally troubling is the ongoing practice of schools—especially private primary and secondary schools—compelling parents to purchase new textbooks every academic year, even when there are no curriculum changes. This trend is exploitative. It ignores the realities of most Nigerian families and contradicts the very idea of sustainability and educational continuity.

I grew up learning from books passed down from my siblings. This system worked because schools followed stable curricula. The Imo State Government’s new policy mandating that approved textbooks be used for a minimum of four years is a practical and compassionate policy. It allows for resource sharing among siblings, reduces financial strain, and promotes consistency in teaching—all without compromising educational quality.

A Blueprint for National Reform on Basic Education in Nigeria

I respectfully urge the Nigerian Governors through their respective State Commissioners for Education to consider the following proposals:

1. Ban all graduation parties for nursery, primary, Junior Secondary and for senior secondary students.

2. Abolish prom-style parties for SSS 3 students in both public and private schools.

3. Mandate the use of approved textbooks for a minimum of four years across all private and public schools.

4. Introduce guidelines to discourage financial exploitation and preserve academic integrity.

These policies, if implemented nationwide, would go a long way in depoliticizing education and freeing parents from undue financial burdens. More importantly, they will help students, teachers, and parents alike refocus on what truly matters: learning, character, and real academic achievement.

The Stakes Are Clear

If we are serious about building a strong and equitable basic educational system in Nigeria, we must be willing to do the hard but necessary work of eliminating distractions, excesses, and exploitation from our schools.

Conclusion

The reforms by Imo State are a strong example of leadership grounded in reason and responsibility. I urge every state in Nigeria, in respective of political affiliations, to adopt similar measures. Let us raise children who take pride in their learning, not in rented limousines. Let us invest in their minds, not in meaningless parties and ceremonies.

Let us return Nigerian education to a place of substance over show.

Yours patriotically,

Clifford Ogbeide

Public Affairs Analyst

Wrote from Lake District, Canada