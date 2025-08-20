US donates $1m worth of women’s body armor to Ghana Armed Forces

The United States has handed over women-specific body armor worth over $1 million to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), a donation aimed at enhancing the safety and operational effectiveness of female peacekeepers deployed to high-risk missions across the globe.

The support forms part of a wider U.S. initiative to assist troop-contributing countries to United Nations peacekeeping operations while promoting greater gender inclusion within international security.

Unlike traditional gear designed for men, the protective vests are tailored for women, addressing long-standing concerns about discomfort and reduced efficiency faced by female soldiers in the field.

At a presentation ceremony held at Burma Camp on Wednesday, August 20, the Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Accra, Rolf Olson, reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to both Ghana’s peacekeeping role and gender equality in security.

“Every day, Ghanaian peacekeepers serve on the frontlines of global security, often in places far from home, where danger and uncertainty are part of daily life,” he said.

“This donation is not just about equipment, it is about ensuring that every soldier, regardless of gender, has the protection they deserve while serving humanity. Women bring unique perspectives and skills to peacekeeping, and when they are fully equipped, the missions become stronger and more effective,” he added.

Mr. Olson commended Ghana for consistently ranking among the top 10 contributors to UN peacekeeping, noting the professionalism and resilience of its troops. He recalled the recognition of two Ghanaian female peacekeepers who earned top UN honors in Abyei in 2024 and 2025, describing their achievements as proof of the critical role women play in international peace operations.

Highlighting the Women’s Body Armor Pilot Project—a 2023 collaboration involving the U.S., Netherlands, Zambia, and Ghana—Mr. Olson stressed the importance of equipping women adequately for modern security challenges.

“The world is facing unprecedented challenges from terrorism and armed conflict to humanitarian crises and peacekeepers are the bridge between despair and hope. As Ghana's women in uniform take on greater responsibilities in these missions, they must be adequately protected. This body armor is designed specifically for them, to give them the confidence, safety, and mobility they need to carry out their duties effectively,” he stated.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Lawrence Gbentanu, received the donation on behalf of the GAF, describing it as both historic and timely.

“This is the first time ever that women's body armor is being donated to the GAF and it comes at a time when the roles and responsibilities of our women in uniform are expanding rapidly, both at home and in peacekeeping missions abroad,” he said.

He explained that female personnel had long been disadvantaged by having to use protective gear designed for men.

“For years, our women have had to make do with protective gear that did not fully consider their physiology. Yet they never relented in carrying out their duties. This support, therefore, sends a strong signal that their sacrifices are recognised and that their operational effectiveness matters just as much as that of their male colleagues,” Major General Gbentanu noted.

He thanked the U.S. and its partners for prioritising gender inclusion in global security and assured that the GAF would put the equipment to effective use, backed by training already provided to soldiers for proper handling and maintenance.